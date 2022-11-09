FlyQuest, rising star Toucouille to reportedly part ways after one season

FlyQuest mid laner Toucouille is reportedly leaving the team after a breakout year in the LCS. The French native will be returning to his home country to compete in the nation’s European Regional League, the LFL, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg.

Toucouille, who joined the LCS prior to this season, rose to prominence in the LFL in 2020 and 2021. Next season, he will be joining Team GO in the LFL, according to Gomis’ report.

Sources: Toucouille 🇫🇷 has reached a verbal agreement with Team GO 🇫🇷.



French Midlaner would return to the LFL.



Details (soon)⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ivGOAfuHmJ — Alejandro Gomis (@anonimotum) November 9, 2022

Toucouille’s joining of FlyQuest this year marked a stark dedication to a youth movement for the franchise. The League of Legends team’s mid-jungle duo, which included Toucouille and Argentinian import Josedeodo, made for one of the youngest pairings of players in the league. Earlier this week, Josedeodo implied that he’ll be moving on from FlyQuest when he announced that the team allowed him to “explore his options” for the upcoming LCS season.

In North America, Toucouille found immense success from the jump, earning All-Pro honors in both the Spring and Summer Splits, while also garnering a share of first-place votes in this year’s LCS Rookie of the Year balloting.

Toucouille’s reported departure comes alongside several other pieces of the FlyQuest starting lineup. Last month, the team’s starting AD carry Johnsun was removed from the League global contract database, although the organization has made no public comment regarding the player’s status.

FlyQuest could also be pushing in the direction of a full-blown roster rebuild this offseason, especially considering the team has reportedly brought on former 100 Thieves general manager Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith to fill a similar role as president and “chief gaming officer.”

Toucouille was signed to FlyQuest through the end of the 2024 season, according to the global contract database. The details of his transfer to Team GO in the LFL are currently unknown.