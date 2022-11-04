Fly free: FlyQuest allows Josedeodo to explore options for 2023

After two years with the LCS’ resident green team, FlyQuest has allowed starting League of Legends jungler Josedeodo to explore possible team options for free agency, he announced today.

The 22-year-old Argentinian was an exciting addition to the North American League circuit back in 2019 after spending the first few years of his career in the LLA and LAS. He gained popularity after a decent showing at the 2020 World Championship, where he showed off some of his potential alongside his teammates on Rainbow7 on his signature Lee Sin pick.

Hello, I'm still contracted with FlyQuest but they have allowed me to explore my options for 2023. I dont have any preferences towards any league.

For contact send email to: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/WHVvLx2kjt — Josedeodo (@Josedeodo) November 4, 2022

During his time in NA, however, the budding prospect wasn’t able to fulfill the expectations set on his shoulders by the organization. Filling in the big shoes left by veteran LCS jungler Santorin, Josedeodo was considered a mid-tier jungler at best by analysts and fans alike. Over the course of four splits, he fluctuated from a 2.2 to a 3.6 KDA, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

This past year was relatively tough for Josedeodo, stats-wise. In the spring, he finished the regular season among the bottom half of the league’s junglers in KDA, kill share, and damage percentage. In the summer, his output remained relatively low as he sat in the bottom five for KDA, kill participation, total kill share, and damage.

As the team starts to revamp its roster for next year, Josedeodo must now find a new organization to call home before the start of the next competitive circuit. There are multiple options for him at hand, including finding a new LCS roster, trying his luck overseas in Europe, or making a return to the LLA.

League’s official free agency period begins on Monday, Nov. 21, which is when teams can finally announce new roster moves to the public.