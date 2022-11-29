TSM hunts for redemption in 2023 with revamped League roster built around Maple and Neo

After another disappointing year in the LCS, TSM has overhauled its main League of Legends roster and introduced a whole new gamut of changes for 2023 today.

With the departure of the organization’s superstar jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu, the team has brought on Korean journeyman Lee “Bugi” Seong-yeop to take his place alongside fellow newcomer and starting AD carry Toàn “Neo” Trần.

The jungler has played in multiple leagues over the course of his five-year career, with teams like the LLA’s Estral Esports, the LJL’s V3 Esports, and the LMS’ Flash Wolves. He has won a regional championship in both Japan and Taiwan. This will be the fourth region that he has played for and the eighth organization he has signed to.

Neo, on the other hand, recently played for Team Dignitas as the team’s main and Academy ADC from the 2022 Summer Split to the end of this year. He was considered to be a top prospect in the NA scene after he emerged from NA Academy and has had a handful of shining moments on Summoner’s Rift since then.

The rest of the roster features players from within the TSM system, including veteran NA top laner Colin “Solo” Earnest, up-and-coming support prospect Jonathan “Chime” Pomponio, and experienced Taiwanese mid laner Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang, who joined the roster this past year. The organization will still have Wong “Chawy” Xing Lei as its head coach, who will try to find some footholds for his team to stand on next year.

Over the last two years, TSM has quickly fallen from its perch as one of the best organizations in NA. Once perennial champions, the team has now become a middling squad struggling to break into the playoffs. With fresh faces and a new year ahead of them, TSM fans can only hope for better days in 2023.