When it comes to expanding your base in Enshrouded and exploring the rest of the map, it all comes down to your character’s Flame level. You can find this at the center of your primary base, but there are certain requirements you need to meet if you want this to go up.

The requirements vary for each level. You need to return to your base to review them, and then find them somewhere on your map. Many of the resources are scattered throughout the world, and others are more specific, like taking down a specific boss or visiting a particular location. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase your Flame level in Enshrouded.

How Flame levels work in Enshrouded

Head to your Flame alter and interact with it to see what resource requirements you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can increase your Flame levels by visiting the Flame Altar at your base and clicking the “Strengthen the Flame” option while playing Enshrouded. From here, a list of resource requirements appears that you need to meet to level up your Flame Altar, and you need to have them all at once.

When you reach the highest Flame level in Enshrouded, the “Strength the Flame” option greys out, and you won’t be able to level up your Flame Altar any further. If you’re attempting to visit certain parts of the Shroud that have Deadly Shroud, which will nearly kill you within seconds of stepping into it, that means you cannot enter this area until you upgrade your Flame Altar and reach the next level. You may encounter this multiple times as you attempt to explore new locations in your Enshrouded world. You can, however, continue to use the Upgrade Altar option, expanding the base limits for surrounding your Flame Altar.

These are all the Flame level upgrades you need to meet in Enshrouded. The final level is Flame level six, but this might change as the developers continue to work on the game and further updates come out.