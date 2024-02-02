If you want to bring a bit more light to your base or strengthen your Flame in Enshrouded, you’ll need a good amount of Wax.

Recommended Videos

Wax may not be the most obvious resource to find, but it’s very easy to get enough of it, even in the early game. Here’s how to get Wax in Enshrouded.

Where to find Wax in Enshrouded

Be careful around these things. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Wax from beehives that spawn on trees. Look for a gray sack hanging from the trees, and that’s the beehive. You may also find multiple beehives on a single tree. Come close to the beehive and interact with it to get one Wax and one Honey (Honey can be used to regenerate stamina).

Be careful when harvesting beehives, though, as often the bees will spawn and attack you. There’s around a two-second delay after harvesting before the swarm spawns, but it’s not particularly strong, so don’t worry about it too much. A few hits with a sword and the bees should be dealt with.

If you can’t reach the beehive because it’s too high on the tree, use the bow to knock it down. I noticed taking it down from the range also lowers the chance of the swarm spawning and attacking you, even if there are still intact beehives around.

Beehive locations in Enshrouded

The game has thought of everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The beehives are commonly found near Longkeep, just north of the Cinder Vault, where the game starts. You should have a Flame Altar there already, so gathering enough Wax should take a matter of seconds. Look around the trees east of Longkeep, specifically, as there are a few of them with multiple beehives.

Tip: Beehives spawn and respawn on the same trees. So if you find a tree with a beehive make sure not to accidentally chop it down.

After collecting the Wax, wait a day until they respawn, then collect it again. If you’re reading this early after release, there may still be a glitch in the game where leaving and re-entering the world respawns the resources. So that’s something you can use to farm Wax as well.