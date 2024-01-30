Category:
Enshrouded

How to remove a Flame Altar in Enshrouded

If you want to get rid of an old Flame Altar, the process is easy and really foolproof.
A screenshot of Enshrouded showing the player character in front of a Flame Altar.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’re like me in Enshrouded and placed a bunch of Flame Altars in the early game to use as fast travel points, you probably regretted it when you reached the altars capacity. It’s easy, however, to just get rid of old altars you don’t want to use anymore and remove them from the map.

Destroying Flame Altars in Enshrouded

A screenshot of Enshrouded showing the Flame Altar menu with the option to extinguish flame highlighted by a red circle.
Extinguishing the flame will remove the altar. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To remove a Flame Altar in Enshrouded, do the following:

  1. Go to the Flame Altar you want to remove.
  2. Get close and press the Interact button.
  3. Choose Extinguish Flame at the bottom of the menu on the right.
  4. Click the red Extinguish Flame button that appears where the menu was.
  5. Wait for the 30-second countdown. Don’t do anything else.
  6. When the timer hits zero, the Flame Altar and your base will disappear.

When you remove a Flame Altar, everything in your base and any Shroud protection goes away, too. Any creatures in the surrounding area will now be able to attack you as well. So, if you’re thinking of removing an Altar with a base around it, move your valuable items to another base first to keep them safe. It’s best to remove Flame Altars you just used for fast travel. Moving stuff just to set up a new Altar somewhere else is usually not worth the hassle.

Destroying the Altar takes some time, but it’s done for safety. If you press Extinguish Flame by mistake, you must press it again and not realize it for 30 seconds to actually remove the Altar. It may seem annoying, but it’s designed to protect your base from being destroyed by a simple mistake.

With the Flame Altar now removed, you’ll have an additional point of Altar Activation Capacity, which means you can craft a new Flame Altar for another five Stones in any other area you want. The Altar doesn’t go into your inventory, so you really need to make a new one.

