You have to track down several resources in Enshrouded, and Lapislazuli is a hefty one. It’s a requirement for several end-game crafting projects you’ll want to finish to face off against some of the biggest threats you need to conquer.

The way you track down Lapislazuli can take some time. You don’t want to seek it out immediately. It doesn’t appear anywhere close to the starting area, and if you’re on the hunt for it, there are distinct locations you want to check.

Here’s what you need to know about how to find Lapislazuli in Enshrouded.

Where to find Lapislazuli in Enshrouded

You can find it south of the Nomad Highland, in the desert. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lapislazuli is a material you can find as you begin to explore the northeast region of your Enshrouded map in the Nomad Highlands. It’s one of the last regions you want to check out as you expand your map, and it can be exceptionally dangerous.

The Ancient Spire – Nomad Highlands fast travel point is north of the Umber Hollow, across from the Trade Outpost “Blazing Rock.” I find that grabbing this fast travel point is essential because it makes it easier to pop back and forth between your base and the Lapislazuli mining location, at least for this one. I know this helped me out when I was searching for Tin Ore.

Before you find a mining location like this, the Lapislazuli are the blue rocks sticking out of the ground. You can use any mining pickaxe to begin picking it up, and you should also receive Sand, Sandstone, and Clay as additional resources as you attempt to harvest Lapislazuli in Enshrouded. You’ll know you’re close to the exact location you need to be when you find a Cave Passage, to the southwest of the Ancient Spire – Nomad Highlands spot.

The best place to find Lapislazuli in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have enough Lapislazuli in your inventory, bring it back to your base to begin completing any of your difficult crafting projects. Many of these items also require other end-game items, such as Eternal Spells that you can make at the Alchemist, armor sets from the Hunter and the Blacksmith, and fancy furniture from the Carpenter. You’ll want to gradually explore the Nomad Highlands to find more Lapislazuli, and be careful how much you use for your many projects in Enshrouded. It takes a keen eye to track down Lapislazuli, and you’ll want to bring some good equipment to fight off the enemies in this region.