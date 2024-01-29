Eternal Spells are a unique type of magic you can find while playing Enshrouded. Unlike the standard spells, Eternal Spells don’t have set charges and you can use them as many times as you want, so long as you have enough Mana.

Tracking down Eternal Spells can feel like a chore, especially if you’re consistently running out of the standard ones to use in your staff. Thankfully, there’s an easy to find them, making them a must-have for any magic user. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Eternal Spells in Enshrouded.

Where to get Eternal Spells in Enshrouded

Speak with the Alchemist to begin crafting Eternal Spells. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although your first encounter with Eternal Spells is likely going to be the Eternal Spell quest, these later appear as crafting items you can make when speaking with the Alchemist in Enshrouded. You can find all Eternal Spells you’ve learned to make under the Ammo category.

Like everything you craft in Enshrouded, the Eternal Spells have resource requirements you need to meet. Selecting any of the Eternal Spells you’ve learned provides a detailed list of what you need to collect to craft one. It’s also important to pay attention to the level of the spell. I began crafting the Eternal Fireball spell after making the Alchemy Station for the Alchemist, which you can do after you retrieve his Black Cauldron during the A Black Cauldron For The Alchemist quest. Some Eternal Spells require the Alchemy Station or the Laboratory.

Unlocking several of these Eternal Spells comes down to working through the quests in Enshrouded‘s main story. You’ll need to stick with completing these tasks as you explore every location in your world and return to your Alchemist to see what you can begin crafting. Reviewing what you can make whenever you need one in your back pocket before you leave is also a good idea.

Although the Eternal Spells have unlimited charges, they might be weaker than the standard ones you find for your Staff with limited charges. You might want to save those for more dire situations or when you’re battling against a challenging foe.

If you’re struggling to track down Eternal Spells, it might be better to see what quests you have in your journal. These come from the Craftspeople who need your help at your Enshrouded base, like the Hunter or the Carpenter. The more items you can acquire from them and objectives you can complete, the further in your world you can explore to begin crafting the stronger Eternal Spells.