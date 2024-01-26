Enshrouded: How to complete the Eternal Spell quest

There are multiple quests you can find in Enshrouded to unlock additional crafting recipes and advance the main story. The Eternal Spell is one of these quests, and here you’ll learn about eternal spells and how they can aid you.

Eternal Spells are exceptionally useful as they never run out of use when you place them into your magical items. If you don’t want to worry about fireball or lightning charges, an eternal spell allows you to never run out. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Eternal Spell in Enshrouded.

All the Eternal Spell quest steps in Enshrouded

Make your way to a buried tomb in the Low Meadows region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a quest you can receive from the Alchemist, who tells your character about an endless supply of magic. You will need to make your way to a buried tomb in the Low Meadows region, to the northwest of the Ancient Spire – Low Meadows region in Enshrouded.

It might take you a bit of time to reach this location. I reached it after one of my allies had already run through the Shroud to reach the Ancient Spire, but it should be to the east of your starting location, to the north of the Carpenter’s Ancient Vault. I recommend crafting a torch to bring with you. The buried tomb is dark, and it can be challenging to see through it while you explore it.

When you reach the center of this location, the buried tomb’s entrance will reveal itself to you, and you can head inside. There will be multiple obstacles in front of you, such as several spiders at level seven and skeletons with ethereal energy. There is also a spike trap that requires you to recognize the correct timing to get across it. The best way to do this is to use your torch to watch it come up and step on them as they sit down. They won’t hurt you this way, and then you can enter. Extra inventory space always helps with these situations.

The final room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve defeated several skeletons, the final room of the tomb should contain a sarcophagus. Inside it is the eternal ice bolt, and this will be your reward for completing the quest. The eternal ice bolt is something you can place into your staff, and it will not run out of charges like the other magical items do while you play Enshrouded. This will be your introduction to eternal spells, and there will likely be more you can find as you progress through the game.