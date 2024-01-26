In Enshrouded, there are six different Craftspeople you can recruit, all of which are incredibly useful for enhancing your gameplay possibilities. Each character specializes in something different, and if it’s a nice base you’re looking for, then you need to seek out the Carpenter.

Tracking down Craftspeople is no easy task, and the Carpenter is an especially tricky friend to save, so here’s how to find the Carpenter in Enshrouded.

Carpenter location in Enshrouded

The Carpenter can be found in an Ancient Vault near the southeast region of the world. To enter this vault and recruit the Carpenter, you have to traverse through the dangerous Shroud since the entrance to it is located within.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie. Remix by Kacee Fay

This is one of the trickiest locations to reach, so before you set out to recruit the Carpenter, make sure you have the best food possible and bring some supplies for healing if needed. You also won’t want to make this trek unless you have the Glider and Grappling Hook to quickly navigate tricky areas.

The process for getting the Carpenter is the same as it is for all of the other Craftspeople, which means you just need to navigate through the vault until you find the Carpenter’s pod. You’ll come across many foes and also be fighting against the deadly Shroud timer, so this is certainly one of the toughest companions to recruit.

All you have to do to recruit the Carpenter from the vault is just stick to the path and slash your way through any enemies who try to stop you. The marker in the top middle of the screen will guide you toward the Carpenter at all times, so just keep following it and the path to reach the Carpenter.

The Carpenter helps you design a better base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find the Carpenter in the pod and let him out, you should then head back to your base. Use the Summoning Staff to place the Carpenter down, then talk with him to see your crafting options.

Now that you have the Carpenter set up at your base, you can get to work designing the best base possible. He can help you craft all kinds of items like beds, bathroom assets, chairs, fireplaces, and many more furnishings. You’re going to need a lot of resources to do so, though, so make sure you know how to get the most essential ones like String and Clay.