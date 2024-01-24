How to build a Glider in Enshrouded

Building a Glider in Enshrouded is key to opening up the world, and we’ve got a guide to help you start flying in no time.

The easiest way to travel in Enshrouded is with a Glider. Building your first Glider will allow you to complete early quests like the Elixir Well with ease while having the freedom to explore. Using the Glider consumes four Stamina per second. To end your flight, click the right mouse button, or to start flying, jump and hit the space bar.

Crafting a Glider in Enshrouded

Loot and chop for Glider crafting items. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can find all the items you need to craft the Glider in Longkeep and the Shroud under Braelyn Bridge. Here is everything you need:

Shroud Wood: Eight bundles

Animal Fur: Three

String: Two

Shroud Spores: Two

Animal Fur is consistently looted from rams roaming the landscape outside Longkeep. To kill a ram, you need a Bow and Arrows, which are crafted from Twigs and String. The town of Longkeep has String scattered throughout it, and Twigs for the bow are located by Berry Shrubs.

Two items needed for the Glider require hunting in the Shroud under Braelyn Bridge. Head north from Longkeep and slightly east to find the bridge. Take the path to the right and enter the Shroud. The trees are off to the right behind the tent, and you can acquire Shroud Spores by killing Shroud enemies.

Braelyn Bridge Path to Shroud. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you’ve found all the items for the Glider, continue down the Shroud path to unlock the Blacksmith through the Sleeping Survivor quest, or head back to the Workbench. At the Workbench, craft the Glider and it will be automatically equipped for you.

Now you have the freedom to explore Enshrouded to its fullest. Two upgrades are available for the Glider, increasing distance while using less stamina, but the items for the upgrades aren’t accessible during the beginning stages of the game.