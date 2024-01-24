Category:
Enshrouded

How to build a Glider in Enshrouded

Improve exploration and combat with a Glider.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jan 24, 2024 10:05 am
Man standing on ledge overlooking Springlands
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Building a Glider in Enshrouded is key to opening up the world, and we’ve got a guide to help you start flying in no time. 

Recommended Videos

The easiest way to travel in Enshrouded is with a Glider. Building your first Glider will allow you to complete early quests like the Elixir Well with ease while having the freedom to explore. Using the Glider consumes four Stamina per second. To end your flight, click the right mouse button, or to start flying, jump and hit the space bar. 

Crafting a Glider in Enshrouded

Items needed to build a glider a Enshrouded
Loot and chop for Glider crafting items. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can find all the items you need to craft the Glider in Longkeep and the Shroud under Braelyn Bridge. Here is everything you need:

  • Shroud Wood: Eight bundles
  • Animal Fur: Three
  • String: Two
  • Shroud Spores: Two

Animal Fur is consistently looted from rams roaming the landscape outside Longkeep. To kill a ram, you need a Bow and Arrows, which are crafted from Twigs and String. The town of Longkeep has String scattered throughout it, and Twigs for the bow are located by Berry Shrubs. 

Two items needed for the Glider require hunting in the Shroud under Braelyn Bridge. Head north from Longkeep and slightly east to find the bridge. Take the path to the right and enter the Shroud. The trees are off to the right behind the tent, and you can acquire Shroud Spores by killing Shroud enemies. 

Man standing before Braelyn Bridge in Enshrouded
Braelyn Bridge Path to Shroud. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you’ve found all the items for the Glider, continue down the Shroud path to unlock the Blacksmith through the Sleeping Survivor quest, or head back to the Workbench. At the Workbench, craft the Glider and it will be automatically equipped for you. 

Now you have the freedom to explore Enshrouded to its fullest. Two upgrades are available for the Glider, increasing distance while using less stamina, but the items for the upgrades aren’t accessible during the beginning stages of the game. 

related content
Read Article How to fix Enshrouded’s Join Server crashing error
A promotional art for Enshrouded in black and white with a red X on top of it.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to fix Enshrouded’s Join Server crashing error
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: How to complete the Elixir Well quest
Man standing atop Elixir Well in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to complete the Elixir Well quest
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded
The players character in Enshrouded inside his base, looking at the Flame Altar.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: All chests in Longkeep
Man standing outside of Longkeep
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: All chests in Longkeep
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Read Article All Shroud Root locations in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded screenshot showing the player character standing in front of a Shroud Root.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All Shroud Root locations in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix Enshrouded’s Join Server crashing error
A promotional art for Enshrouded in black and white with a red X on top of it.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to fix Enshrouded’s Join Server crashing error
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: How to complete the Elixir Well quest
Man standing atop Elixir Well in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to complete the Elixir Well quest
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Read Article How to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded
The players character in Enshrouded inside his base, looking at the Flame Altar.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: All chests in Longkeep
Man standing outside of Longkeep
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: All chests in Longkeep
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Read Article All Shroud Root locations in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded screenshot showing the player character standing in front of a Shroud Root.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All Shroud Root locations in Enshrouded
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.