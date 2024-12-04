Silver Bars are by far one of the most elusive resources in Enshrouded, but they can be used to make some of the game’s strongest armor. If you eventually want to get your hands on the best late-game gear, you’re going to need these shiny metal bricks—and lots of them.

Recommended Videos

To get Silver Bars in Enshrouded, you either have to get lucky and find them out in the Albaneve Summits, or you’ll need to craft them yourself. We recommend the latter approach, since it doesn’t rely purely on what’s already a very low spawn rate. But unlike the creation process for other materials like Warm Padding or Wool, how to craft Silver Bars isn’t immediately clear. You’ll need to complete a quest and acquire materials for building a Blast Furnace before you can start cooking up Silver Bars.

Here’s how to make Silver Bars in Enshrouded.

Silver Bars crafting recipe in Enshrouded

Gather 20 Silver Ore and 10 Coal to make 20 Silver Bars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the process for creating Steel Bars, you need to build a Blast Furnace before you can make Silver Bars. After you’ve done so, deposit the following resources into the furnace:

20 Silver Ore

10 Coal

It takes 12 minutes for the Blast Furnace to make 20 Silver Bars using this recipe, so work on building your base or hunting for all five pieces of the Fluffy Set to kill the time while you wait for the furnace to finish smelting. Once the timer is up, return to the Blast Furnace, and you’ll find your newly made crafting materials in the machine’s inventory.

Silver Ore location

Coal might be relatively easy to find around the Albaneve Summits. Silver Ore, on the other hand, is not as abundant. You can find Silver Ore randomly in buildings, campsites, or as drops by enemies, but this isn’t a reliable method. Instead, you’ll want to find key locations around the map where the ore spawns in large deposits, and luckily, you don’t even need to reach the later areas of the Albaneve Summits to find it. You will, however, have to enter the Shroud, so bring plenty of Shroud Flasks, arrows, and health potions in case you run into any Felled creatures.

Silver Ore can be found in the Shrouded areas of the Albaneve Summits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re hunting for Silver Ore as loot around the map, we recommend destroying crates and bags in camps and houses. Occasionally, you’ll find the ore as a drop. If you’re looking to farm Silver Ore from deposits, however, keep an eye out for what appears as cylindrical, jagged metal, as shown in the image above.

The best places to farm Silver Ore in Enshrouded are north of the Shroud Root southeast of the Albaneve Summits Ancient Spire fast-travel location. You can also find a deposit of the resource in the Shrouded area to the east of Wildwater Basin, although we found the ore to be more abundant at the southern location. The map below shows all the deposits we found of Silver Ore.

Silver Ore deposits can be found in these four locations around the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get a Blast Furnace

If you haven’t yet built a Blast Furnace, you’ll need to do so. Like other crafting stations in the game, this is part of a quest that the Blacksmith sends you on, and it will become available once you’ve unlocked the Albaneve Summits biome and reached Flame level six. As part of the questline, you’ll be sent to the Forge Obsidia in search of the Bellows, which is one of the required ingredients to constructing a Blast Furnace.

The Bellows can be found at Forge Obsidia, which is northwest of the Wildwater Basin. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Bellows can be looted off of the body of a scavenger boss, who will be located in the building atop the Forge Obsidia inside a room with a pit of molten metal. In addition to a set of bellows, you’ll need the following materials:

10 Lumps of Clay

30 Sand

20 Fired Brick

10 Iron Bars

Once you’ve acquired all the necessary ingredients, speak to the Blacksmith to craft the Blast Furnace. Place it in your base and interact with it to begin smelting Silver Bars. The Blast Furnace shares all the same recipes as the Smelter, including Iron and Copper Bars, so you really only need one of the two, unless you want to be able to craft multiple materials at the same time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy