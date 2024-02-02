How to get Fired Brick in Enshrouded

Enshrouded will have you running (or gliding) back and forth for materials, and you may end up having to revisit some older areas. Fired Brick can be one of those examples: You’ll need it to build some high-end facilities, but you can easily find its materials in lower-level areas.

Recommended Videos

You can’t loot Fired Brick on its own, at least not on a large scale. This means you’ll have to scavenge around for its two components, and you can only make it after you’ve rescued the Carpenter. Here’s where you can find the materials to make Fired Brick in Enshrouded.

Fired Brick recipe, ingredients, and requirements in Enshrouded

You can make Fired Brick at the Kiln, which requires you to have the Kiln and the Carpenter unlocked. The Carpenter is in the Low Meadows area, east of the Cinder Vault, though it’s located inside the Shroud and the Fell that dwell there are around level seven (including a ranged wizard type that hits pretty hard in the early game). The Kiln, in turn, requires 50 stones, 10 lumps of Clay, 10 metal scraps, and two twigs.

One lump of Clay

One wood log

Access to the Kiln

Clay is somewhat easy to find in Revelwood. One of our favorite spots is just north of the Ancient Vault—Farmer and west of the nearby Shroud Root, since you can also score some Flax while you’re at it. And if you’re going to be chopping down trees to get logs, the autumnal trees in Revelwood can also drop Resin, making it an efficient area to farm.

The northernmost marker contains Clay, but the other one is for Strawberries and Flax. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fired Bricks take just 30 seconds to make at the Kiln, which isn’t too time-consuming (we’re still reeling from the 10 minutes needed to make a single Fossilized Bone Powder). The downside, though, is you’ll need dozens of Fired Bricks depending on what you’re planning to build. A Smelter, for instance, requires 50 Fired Bricks, while you’ll need another 20 if you want an Alchemy Station.

We recommend letting the game build Fired Brick while you’re off on your adventures, but make sure you don’t overdo it so you don’t waste wood logs that could be used elsewhere.