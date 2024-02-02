How to get an Alchemy Station in Enshrouded

One of the core NPCs you will want to unlock quite quickly in Enshrouded playthrough is the Alchemist, as they are essential for crafting magical weapons, magical armor, and staff changes. You can’t get started right away though; to craft essential items like Alchemy Base, you must first unlock and craft his Alchemy Station.

Enshrouded: How to get an Alchemy Station, explained

The Alchemist is in the glowing pod. Image via Keen Games.

To get an Alchemy Station in Enshrouded, you must first unlock Balthazar the Alchemist, who can be found in the Ancient Vault. Then you must complete his exclusive quests to get his equipment. The quest that specifically unlocks the Alchemy Station is called A Black Cauldron for the Alchemist, where you must find the Alchemist’s Black Cauldron.

Tip: You must also unlock the Nomad Highland Spire and have a Level Four Flame to get this quest.

How to complete the A Cauldron for the Alchemist quest

Although there are many steps to complete the A Cauldron for the Alchemist quest in Enshrouded, they can be summarized as follows:

Speak to Emily Fray the Farmer .

. Investigate Ikora’s Whereabouts . Ikora’s last known location is in Ravenbleak, and the closest waypoint is the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire. Glide towards the town, and you’ll know you’re going in the right direction when you see a large set of bones.

. Ikora’s last known location is in Ravenbleak, and the closest waypoint is the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire. Glide towards the town, and you’ll know you’re going in the right direction when you see a large set of bones. In Ravenbleak, you must search for three Lore books: A Hunter in the Dark (in the room near the two grey statues), Its Flesh is Potent (at the center of the town), and I Cried Out. The Void Answered (down the stairs to the left of the A Hunter in the Dark).

A Hunter in the Dark (in the room near the two grey statues), Its Flesh is Potent (at the center of the town), and I Cried Out. The Void Answered (down the stairs to the left of the A Hunter in the Dark). Follow Ikora’s Trail. Follow the quest marker.

Follow the quest marker. Enter the Cradle of Dusk (this is a shrouded area) and defeat the Fell Monstrosity . It is a boss, so you must be careful. It is slow, so you should be able to dodge its attacks easily, and they’re telegraphed well because they’re all blue. The boss does summon little creatures you’ll need to be wary of. And as this fight occurs in the shroud, you do have to be mindful of your shroud time limit.

(this is a shrouded area) and defeat the . It is a boss, so you must be careful. It is slow, so you should be able to dodge its attacks easily, and they’re telegraphed well because they’re all blue. The boss does summon little creatures you’ll need to be wary of. And as this fight occurs in the shroud, you do have to be mindful of your shroud time limit. Loot the Black Cauldron from the Fell Monstrosity.

As soon as you loot the Black Cauldron, you will unlock the Alchemy Station recipe at the Alchemist. The final part of this quest is to craft the Alchemy Station, which requires the following ingredients:

20 Fired Bricks

Six Wood Planks

10 Nails (this can be crafted with Metal Scraps once you’ve unlocked the Blacksmith).

Three Wood Logs

Five Copper Bars

One Black Cauldron (which you already have)

Once you’ve crafted and placed the Alchemy Station near the Alchemist, you will complete this quest and can now craft resources like Alchemy Base in Enshrouded.