How to get Alchemical Base in Enshrouded

Your Enshrouded journey will start on foot, but you’ll need to think outside of the box to continue exploring everything. Transportation tools like the Glider will help you cover more ground, and their upgraded versions will require you to get Alchemical Base.

Recommended Videos

I built my first Glider in Enshrouded after level five. I loved flying around the map, so I prioritized upgrading it. If you’re on a similar path, you can level your Glider up to Advanced, Extraordinary, and Ghost. These tiers have their own crafting material requirement, and Alchemical Base is essential for the Extraordinary Glider.

Where to get Alchemical Base in Enshrouded

Better gliders equal more time in the air. Image via Keen Games

You can get Alchemical Base from the Alchemy Station in Enshrouded. This material has a crafting recipe of one Mycelium, one Shroud liquid, one Water, and one Shroud Spore. Alternatively, you can also visit Nomad Highlands to find Alchemical Base.

To find Mycelium, you won’t have to travel far from your current location since it can be found almost anywhere, mostly near Elixir Wells. Shroud liquid can be extracted from large mushrooms that you can find inside the Shroud. For Water, you’ll need to visit a Well and Shroud Spore will drop from enemies in the Shroud.

When crafting isn’t an option, traveling to Nomad Highlands will emerge as your saviour. Lands that fall under this biome can be found on the eastern parts of the Enshrouded map.

Do keep in mind, if you haven’t unlocked the Alchemy Station in your playthrough just yet, then you won’t be able to craft this material. Unlocking the Alchemy Station requires players to progress through the Alchemist’s questline. If you can’t find Alchemical Base in your Alchemist, you may need to continue the questline to unlock it.

Crafting a workbench also kickstarts your discoveries in Enshrouded, and it only scratches the surface of the game’s vast world. Learning how the Shroud works and surviving for longer durations in it are the keys to increasing your area of impact in Enshrouded, helping you progress through the game faster and unlock more powerful recipes.