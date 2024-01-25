What is the Shroud in Enshrouded and how does it work?

There is much to explore in Enshrouded, but some areas are more dangerous than others. The mystery of the Shroud will pique your interest soon after you start your playthrough, but you should be prepared before stepping into this foggy environment.

After picking up Enshrouded, my instincts kept me away from the Shroud until I knew I was ready to face what was inside. Avoiding one of the game’s main mechanics may not sound ideal, but I’m just wired that way, especially when I’m not playing co-op multiplayer.

What is the Shroud and how does it work in Enshrouded?

Could it just be a foggy morning? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shroud is a mysterious fog that covers some parts of the land in Enshrouded. When the Shroud takes over an area, the green turns to gray as the land starts to be corrupted while creatures mutate to Fell.

To progress through the game, you’ll have to enter the Shroud at times, but you can only stay inside for a limited time.

How long can you survive in the Shroud?

The base survival time in the Shroud is five minutes in Enshrouded. Players can increase this duration toward the game’s later stages by consuming specific items or upgrading the Flame Altar, which also plays a part in building bases.

How can you survive the Shroud?

Learning how you can deal with the Shroud in Enshrouded can help your overall progression speed. When you go into the Shroud, your main objective will be to find its respective boss. Eliminating this boss will allow you to remove the Shroud from that area.

While inside the Shroud, keep an eye out for Return Beacons and Hourglass Capsules. These items will grant you additional time inside the fog, and the extra time will make it considerably easier to survive inside. These Beacons also serve as checkpoints, so if you lose a battle in the Shroud, you can jump right back into the action.

If you’ve just picked up a Return Beacon, you can push your timings inside to their limits. But if it’s been a while since the last Beacon, it’ll be a wise idea to exit the Shroud when your timer is close to running out.

While it might be tempting to explore the Shroud, you should keep your eyes on the prize since time will be your main enemy. If you don’t have limited time, you should be able to defeat most enemies inside unless the developers decide to allow players to change their Enshrouded difficulty to higher levels in the future.