How to play co-op multiplayer in Enshrouded

Survival games are more fun with friends, and that’s also the case with Enshrouded. Even Keen Games suggests players should invite a friend or two to play co-op multiplayer in Enshrouded since “it’s just more fun.”

Getting my group of friends together can be quite difficult at times. With varying tastes in games, everyone wants to play a specific title, but nothing beats the excitement of playing a survival game together. Titles like Enshrouded often test the boundaries of our friendships and allow us to exercise our strategy muscles against other groups in a multiplayer setting.

How do you play multiplayer co-op in Enshrouded

Multiplayer is the most fun way to cover more ground. | Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are multiple ways in which you can play co-op multiplayer in Enshrouded.

Set up a local co-op server

Setting up a local co-op server in Enshrouded is the easiest way to start playing multiplayer.

Use the in-game multiplayer menu to start a co-op server.

Invite your friends or ask them to join your server.

While this method will get all of your friends in the same Enshrouded instance as fast as possible, there will be some drawbacks. The person who sets up the server will be the host, and when they go offline, no one will be able to play on this server. You’ll only get to play on that server when the host is online.

If you’d like to play on a constantly online server, the host will either need to keep their PC on for prolonged periods or you’ll need to use Enshrouded’s dedicated server support.

Rent a dedicated server

Keen Games offers an in-game renting service in Enshrouded. This means you can directly rent an Enshrouded server without even leaving the game. When you rent a dedicated Enshrouded server, your server will remain up 24/7 and everyone with access to the server will get to play whenever they want.

Join a public server

Like in Minecraft or Rust, there will be public servers in Enshrouded. Both Keen Games and community members are expected to rent dedicated servers that will be publicly available, and players will get to start their journey in any of them, as long as there are spots.

How many players can play Enshrouded?

Enshrouded supports multiplayer co-op with up to 16 players. Raiding, building, and gathering materials will only scratch the surface of what you can do in Enshrouded with your friends as you’ll look to advance to take on various challenges the game offers.

Is there PvP in Enshrouded?

No, Enshrouded doesn’t have a PvP game mode. It’s also not a priority on Keen Games’ list since the developer believes experiencing the game with friends is more fun than battling other players.

According to Enshrouded’s FAQ, there’s a slight chance a PvP mode could be added to the game in the future if there’s enough demand from the players.

During Enshrouded’s initial release, the game will only be available on Steam Early Access. But there are plans to introduce it to other platforms like Xbox and PlayStation, so seeing Enshrouded on Game Pass might not be a distant dream.