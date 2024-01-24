Is Enshrouded on Game Pass?

Keen Games’ highly anticipated survival game, Enshrouded, has gripping visuals and intriguing mechanics that left fans wondering whether it will be available on Xbox Game Pass. With its early access release just around the corner, we have the answer.

Is Enshrouded available on Xbox Game Pass?

Game Pass when? Image via Keen Games

No, Enshrouded is not on Xbox Game Pass at the time of writing. Right now, you can only get Enshrouded on PC via Steam for when it launches in early access on Jan. 24.

Many modern video games make it to subscription services like Game Pass on day one, so it’s natural to wonder whether Enshrouded will be among them. But the developer hasn’t said anything that might suggest Enshrouded will be available for Xbox Game Pass—not yet, at least.

Will Enshrouded make it to Xbox Game Pass in the future?

Xbox Game Pass has a huge library of games at affordable subscription rates, offering players an excellent alternative to buying games at full price. Unsurprisingly, players want every modern game added to the subscription service immediately after release, but will Enshrouded ever make it to its library?

Keen Games has confirmed Xbox and PlayStation versions of Enshrouded for the future, so its addition to the Xbox Game Pass library in the future is definitely possible. It just won’t be a day one Xbox Game Pass game like Palworld was.

For now, Enshrouded is only available to play via Steam on PC, and is expected to stay in early access for a while. If we were to guess, Enshrouded’s Xbox and PlayStation ports might release with its final launch, which may include joining Xbox Game Pass.

According to its Steam FAQ page, the developer is planning to keep the title in early access for around a year, so the console ports and potential Game Pass version might not drop before early 2025. Then again, it depends on the players’ feedback as they experience the title in early access—the final version could come earlier or later based on how well the game is received.