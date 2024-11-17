All tamable pets in Enshrouded

You might be able to survive the harsh world of Embervale with weapons, armor, and friendly NPCs. But can you really thrive out there without a furry friend? No, and that’s why Enshrouded‘s developer Keen Games added tamable animals with the game’s latest Souls of the Frozen Frontier update.

From cats and dogs to goats and deer, there’s a total of eight animals you can turn into pets in Enshrouded. Each one requires you to craft its specific bait, locate it in the wild, and pet it at least once before you can befriend it. Some tamed animals, like the Common Goat, will produce resources if you keep it in your base, while others, like Tyger the cat, will grant you a buff if you pet it. Taming animals can be a tedious process, though.

Here are all the tamable animals in Enshrouded and where you can find them.

All tamable animals, bait ingredients, and their locations

Animal Required ingredients for bait Resource produced Location

Cat

2 Raw Lean Meat

1 Raw Wolf Meat

1 Raw Game

1 Stinging Nettle Paw’s Touched buff (+25 health) Lone Thistle, in the Alchemist Tower – South of the Revelwood Ancient Spire

Dog 1 Raw Lean Meat

2 Raw Wolf Meat

1 Raw Game

1 Dried Purple Berry Paw’s Touched buff (+25 health) Thornhold, east of the Alchemist Tower in Lone Thistle. North of Fort Kelvin

Fae Deer 1 Plant Fiber

1 Milk

1 Corncob

1 Forest Beet

1 Red Mushroom Uncooked Fae Deer Milk Revelwood

Hophare 1 Forest Beet

1 Hazelnut

1 Strawberry

2 Corncob N/A Springlands and Low Meadows

Common Goat 1 Honey

3 Plant Fiber

1 Corncob Milk Springlands and Low Meadows

Frizzy Goat 1 Honey

3 Plant Fiber

1 Corncob Frizzy Goat Milk Albaneve Summits

Yak 1 Yucca Fruit

1 Flat Bread

1 Corncob

1 Dried Purple Berry Raw Wool Albaneve Summits

Flightless Redtail 1 Bell Pepper

2 Wheat Grains

2 Corncob Eggs Nomad Highlands

How to tame animals in Enshrouded

Before you can go about taming animals, you need to first find and save the Farmer. Emily Fray, one of the many NPCs you can rescue, will help you craft farming recipes, like a Seedbed, flower pots, and different types of soil—but that’s not all. She can also assist you in making animal bait that allows you to tame wild creatures like Hophares and Fae Deer.

Once you have your bait, you need to find your animals. Visit the locations in the table above, and look around for your future pet. One easy way to find animals is to keep your eyes peeled for yellow health bars. These indicate a creature is flighty, not aggressive, which is usually a sign you can tame the pet.

To tame one, crouch down using C on keyboard or the LS button on controller. Sneak towards the animal, then toss some of its corresponding bait in front of it. It should eventually begin eating the food, but if it doesn’t, you may have to retry and throw some more bait. Once it’s eating, a yellow pulsing heart will appear beneath its health bar. This is a sign you can approach the animal and pet it once you get close enough. Successfully petting it fills one heart.

A red exclamation mark means the animal is startled and will run away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each animal has a different number of hearts needed to tame. Hophares and Common Goats, for example, only need one heart to tame, whereas Frizzy Goats and cats need three. Once you’ve filled one heart, you’ll need to repeat the process to fill any additional ones.

After you’ve filled all of an animal’s hearts, approach it and you should be able to pick it up and add it to your inventory. If you’re still struggling to befriend animals, though, here are a few tricks to taming a pet:

If a yellow question mark appears, turn around and walk away from the animal.

If the question mark is in a circle that rapidly closes, wait for the circle to disappear before approaching.

If there’s a red exclamation mark in lieu of a question mark, you’ve startled the animal and its hearts will reset.

How to place an animal and harvest resources

Once you have an animal in your inventory, you can take it back to your base and interact with it on your hotbar to place it like you would an NPC. I recommend placing it either inside a building, or creating a corral using the fences you can craft at a workbench. They should stay in the contained area, but if you don’t put them in a pen, they’ll wander around your base.

Before you can expect an animal to make resources, like milk or eggs, you have to meet their basic needs. Like NPCs, animals need to have the following requirements:

A bed beneath a shelter

Food

Cats and dogs have their own unique beds, whereas farm animals all use the same “Farm Animal Bed.” Each animal, though, has its own bowl or feeder, in which you can place their unique food item. All of these items can be made with the help of Emily Fray, so speak to her to get started.

