How to get Nitrate in Enshrouded

Nitrate is an essential item used to craft the Mortar in Enshrouded. Although Nitrate doesn’t have many other uses aside from this item, it’s an extremely powerful tool that can help you navigate the Shrouded world.

In Enshrouded you need to adventure around the sandbox world to find eight total craftspeople. Ranging from Hunter to Blacksmith, these artisans unlock powerful recipes and blueprints for items that can help you deal more damage, stave off the Shroud, or last longer in the wilds.

Nitrate is an explosive resource that can only be crafted with the help of the Alchemist, meaning you not only need to rescue the Alchemist but also build his laboratory. Below is everything you need to know about Nitrate in Enshrouded.

Where to get Nitrate in Enshrouded

To craft Nitrate in Enshrouded, you need to use five Sand, 10 Lumps of Clay, three Sulfur, two Nitrate, and five Charcoal on the Alchemist’s Lab. Doing this will give upgrade the Alchemist and the crafting abilities and recipes which the Alchemist provides.

The story will lead you to all eight craftspeople eventually.

Of course to do any of this, you first need to unlock the Alchemist. After you complete the Ancient Spire found near the Springlands, you can then endeavor to rescue the Alchemist inside the Ancient Vault found above.

This Ancient Vault is much more difficult than the previous vaults where you may have found other craftspeople. I recommend not only stocking up on supplies, but also brining in help if possible.

How to construct the Alchemist lab in Enshrouded

Now that you have the Alchemist in your base, you need to help the Alchemist construct their lab to craft Nitrate, along with a host of other resources. Below are all the following reagents you need:

One Athanor (crafted by the Alchemist)

40 Fired Bricks

10 Copper Bars

Three Glass

After you construct the lab, you can use it to craft your Nitrate given you have the necessary items. Once the Mortar is made and your Alchemists’ crafting abilities are upgraded, I recommend you craft magical armor sets and a weapon to better your chances against the enemies in the Shroud.

What does Nitrate do in Enshrouded?

The only use for Nitrate in Enshrouded is to craft the Mortar for the Alchemist, which can then grant the player better equipment and crafting abilities from the craftsperson. To do this, you need two stacks of Nitrate.

This is currently the only way you can use Nitrate in Enshrouded, although future updates might provide more for this and many other resources. For now, you only need this tool for one task.