Copper Bars are one of the many resources you’re going to need to track down while playing Enshrouded. There is a bit of setup you need to achieve to reach this point, and getting there can be tough.

Recommended Videos

You’ll need to meet several requirements as you progress through Enshrouded to find copper bars. Thankfully, after you have everything you need, it can be done at your base at any time you need it for crafting projects. I would recommend marking down places on the map where you do find copper, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Copper Bars in Enshrouded.

How to make Copper Bars in Enshrouded

It’s time to use your Smelter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Smelter is a requirement if you want to begin making Copper Bars in Enshrouded. You will want to speak with the Blacksmith if you want to make a Smelter and place it down somewhere in your base.

There are several requirements you have to meet to craft the Smelter. The components are going to be 50 Fired Bricks and a Crucible. You can make Fired Bricks by placing down a Kiln and then putting in Wood Logs with lumps of Clay. The Crucible, however, is much more difficult for you to track down, and will take a good amount of effort to add to your collection.

The Crucible appears in the Mark of Sameth point of interest, to the west of the Ancient Spire – Revelwood fast travel point. When you arrive inside this location, make your way through the area, and you should find the Crucible. You can bring it back to the Blacksmith to use in creating a Smelter at your Enshrouded base.

How to find the Crucible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have the Smelter placed down, it’s time to start working on your copper bars. You’re going to need at least 20 Charcoal and 20 Copper Ore pieces to create 10 Copper Bars. This will take five minutes to complete, and then you can take these back to your Blacksmith at your Enshrouded base to begin completing other crafting projects. If you’re struggling to find Copper Bars, I recommend searching in the Revelwood biome, and to the north of the Revelwood fast travel point. I regularly find them around the Mark of Sameth location and the Flame Sanctum, where you can also find Amber.