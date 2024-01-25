Are you tired of the same old stone and wooden buildings in Enshrouded? Maybe it’s time to craft some brick walls and a few decorative items. For that, you’re going to need some Clay, and we’re here to help you find it.

Before you get Clay in Enshrouded

The Carpenter is a must if you want a Cozy base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clay isn’t something you can get early in Enshrouded. Here’s when you should consider finding Clay:

Be at least level ten

Unlock the Carpenter

Unlock the Farmer

Have flame level three

Clay isn’t available in early-game areas, and the mobs around the Clay spawn points can be pretty tough. Because of this, I don’t recommend you go looking for Clay until you are at least level 10.

You also won’t have much use for Lumps of Clay unless you’ve unlocked the Carpenter and the Kiln. Additionally, the area where I found the most Clay spawn points is where you unlock the Farmer, so you may as well clear that out and unlock the Farmer. Finally, Flame level three will expand the explorable area and make enemies weaker.



If you have all of these, you are ready to go out and mine some Clay.

How to get Clay in Enshrouded

You can find plenty of Clay in this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Clay spots in the area north of Ancient Vault Farmer. Of course, you can find Clay spots all over the world, apart from the early area, but it’s around Ancient Vault Farmer where I always find the most Clay and Flax flowers.

Don’t forget, when you get clay you also terraform the land. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clay is found on the sides of large mountains and boulders. You can easily spot it because of its brownish-orange color. To mine Clay, approach it and hit it with a Pickaxe. As you get Lumps of Clay, you will also terraform the area you are hitting, so make sure not to lock yourself out from obtaining those higher Clay spots.

I like to make an upward tunnel through a Clay spot, almost like I am making a set of stairs leading up. This way, I don’t miss out on any spots.

How to use Clay in Enshrouded

Make Fired Bricks using the Kiln with Lumps of Clay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have Lumps of Clay, visit your base and use the Kiln. You unlock this after you recruit the Carpenter. You need one Lump of Clay and one Wood Log to make one Fired Brick. You can us the Fired Bricks as a new building material.

Additionally, you can also talk to the Carpenter and have him craft things like a Clay Smelter, Mortar, Crucible, and many decorative items. Clay is pretty much a must if you enjoy making a cozy base.

That’s all there is to it. Good luck, have fun, and I hope you make some cool things with Clay in Enshrouded.