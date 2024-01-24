4 Enshrouded tips to get you started quickly

Sandbox games like Enshrouded give players the freedom to explore and interact with the environment. Exploring and hunting are two of my favorite activities in the action/survival game.

But to get that freedom, you need to follow a path set up by developers without an official tutorial. For those of you who want the freedom to explore, without worrying about dying, I’ve got four big tips to get you that freedom quickly.

Hunt Longkeep and surrounding area in Enshrouded

Flame Alter beacon from Longhorn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enshrouded starts with your character in the Cinder Vault. After exiting and passing through the cave to the left of the Cinder Vault, you’ll end up in Longkeep. The town has seen better days, but it does have items you need to get started.

Early Enshouded items you need

There are five primary items you need to get started: Twigs, string, stone, animal fur, and wood. You can use an empty slot in your alt item bars to use your fist. Your hands can bust up bundles, barrels, tables, and carts.

Heading straight down the path and off to the right are berries and twigs. Berries replenish your health while twigs are needed to craft. Along the path and in fields you’ll find stones to pick up. Grab as many as you see because they are needed to build your Flame Alter. And be sure to grab water from the well in Longkeep.

Use water to enhance your stamina and regenerate it faster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To the left halfway down the path is Longkeep which is where you will find string and wood. Look specifically by carts for string and in a large group of smaller containers. Carts are along the fence line of Longkeep in Enshourded and outside lower entrances to buildings. Punch anything wood to gather wood bundles. Animal fur is found on rats hiding in the open passageways underneath the buildings. Break everything, stay out of the Shroud pockets, and read the books cause they give you XP needed to level up.

Set your Flame Alter and craft Workbench

Enshrouded Flame Alter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After collecting your items, head northeast to the flame indicator that wants you to set up the Flame Alter. A Flame Alter protects your home base while serving as a Fast Travel point. Pick a location that fits you, and set up your Flame Alter and Workbench.

Workbench in Enshrouded

With the Workbench available, you now have the means to build your first glider. But, before you head into the Shroud for glider materials, craft a Bow and Arrows. This lets you hunt rams and bunnies for animal fur. You will need an axe to cut down Shroud wood. It wouldn’t hurt to craft a shield and club either. Don’t be afraid to dump items you’ve exhausted in place of items you need to move forward, as you can build storage once you’ve unlocked the Blacksmith.

Craft a glider in Enshrouded

Determine your path in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A glider is the first step toward freedom in Enshrouded. To craft a Glider you will need Shroud wood, animal fur, string, and Shroud spores. The only items you shouldn’t have are Shroud wood and spores.

Braelyn Bridge in Enshrouded

Head northeast to Braelyn Bridge and follow a path that veers to the right as you approach the bridge. This will take you into the Shroud where you can find the items you need. Be mindful of time and use a Shroud Time refill spot if needed. Kill creatures in the Shroud for Shroud Spores and Trees are found off to the right behind the tent.

Get the Blacksmith in Enshrouded

Unlock the Blacksmith in Enshrouded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re feeling frisky, you can hit the Shroud Time refill off the main path on the left. Continue on the main path as it winds through a cavern and climb steps to get to the other side of Braelyn Bridge. Kill the guard atop Braelyn’s stairs and take the left path up the mountainside. Guards often drop metal scraps.

Ancient Vault in Enshrouded

At the top of the mountainside, you’ll come upon the Ancient Vault. Take out the guards and unlock the Blacksmith within the Ancient Vault’s main entrance. After obtaining the Blacksmith, open your map and Fast Travel through your Flame Alter.

Explore Enshrouded

Now you are free to do as you please. The Blacksmith unlocks everything you’ll need for your future adventures in Evenshroud. Be sure to check out more Dot Esports guides on building your home base and enhancing weapons to take your adventures to the next level.