Enshrouded: How to find Blacksmith in Sleeping Survivor quest

Unlocking the Blacksmith and finding the Sleeping Survivor is an accomplishment that unlocks the freedom to explore Enshrouded to its fullest.

Created by Keen Games, Enshrouded is an RPG about survival with splashes of combat in a sandbox world waiting to be explored. Your character is a Flameborn that starts from scratch, and your exploration is limited until you follow four easy steps to unlock freedom. Finding the Sleeping Survivor, better known as the Blacksmith, is the final step. In our guide for finding the Blacksmith, you’ll travel into the Shroud and discover the Ancient Vault within Enshrouded.

Enter the Shroud

Braelyn Bridge Path to Shroud. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You first enter the world of Enshrouded at the Cinder Vault, advancing to the former town of Longkeep to set up your Flame Alter and Workbench. Your quest to find the Blacksmith begins as you enter the Shroud for the first time in search of items for a glider.

North of Longkeep and slightly east is the Braelyn Bridge. To the right is a path that leads you into the Shroud for the first time. You can choose to gather your Glider items or stay on the path as it winds up a mountain, travel through a cave, and climb steps to exit the Shroud on the other side of Braelyn Bridge.

Clear the Ancient Vault in Enshrouded

Ancient Vault Courtyard. Screenshot via Dot Esports

An enemy with a crossbow will likely be waiting on the steps of the Braelyn Bridge, so proceed cautiously upon exiting the Shroud. After defeating the enemy, follow the path up the mountain to the left of Braelyn Bridge. This will lead you to the Ancient Vault in Enshrouded.

There is plenty to explore in the area surrounding the Ancient Vault, but you’ll have time to check it out once you find the Sleeping Survivor. Two enemies are at the top of the hill, one to the left and one by the steps of the Ancient Vault. Be sure to take advantage of the table that allows you to repair your weapons in the center courtyard outside the Ancient Vault.

Unlock the Blacksmith in Enshrouded

Unlock the Blacksmith in Enshrouded. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After defeating the two enemies outside, enter the Ancient Vault to deal with one more. The Blacksmith is in the final tube on the left-hand side. After finding the Sleeping Survivor, take out your pickaxe and break apart the other tubes for metal scraps. After stocking up on scraps, you can fast travel back to your Flame Alter by using the map. After returning to your home base, use the summoning staff to call forth the Blacksmith and get to crafting.

I recommend crafting a lockpick first with metal scraps and a grappling hook with metal scraps. A grappling hook allows you to travel Braelyn Bridge without heading into the Shroud. Beware of the traps, though. And the lockpick unlocks a chest in the Ancient Vault containing an upgraded weapon, directly across from the Blacksmith’s former tube.