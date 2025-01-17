All songs in Enshrouded: Music sheet locations

Music Sheets is one of the quests you will be tasked with by the Bard in Enshrouded. Playing songs grants you a +1 Rested buff, providing you with all sorts of regeneration boosts. Here are all the music sheet locations in Enshrouded.

Recommended Videos

All Music Sheet Locations in Enshrouded

There are six music sheets in total that you can find and collect for the first Bard quest in Enshrouded.

Sheet #1: Fleeting Memory

Fleeting Memory is the first music sheet most players find. The fastest way to reach Fort Kelvin is from the Springlands Ancient Spire. To start, fast travel here, then use your Glider to move as far northeast as you can. Land on the road, then follow it up over the Hill of Scavengers until you finally reach Fort Kelvin.

Head to the top floor of the house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head inside Fort Kelvin through the main entrance before moving towards the house on the left. You will find the first music sheet on the top floor of this house, so you can either use the stairs in the house to reach it, or use your grapple hook to traverse up and inside one of the holes in the wall.

Sheet #2: Cup Runneth Over

Once you’ve got your hands on the first sheet, you can move on to the Cup Runneth Over music sheet in the Blue Goblet Tavern, located conveniently next to Revelwood Ancient Spire.

Lying on a table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fast travel to the Spire and glide towards the Blue Goblet Tavern on the map. Fortunately, the sheet is sitting on a table inside here, unguarded by any enemies, so you can just walk in and grab it.

Sheet #3: Of Daggers And Wine

The next sheet you’ll want to grab is Of Daggers And Wine in Surat’s Rest. But stay on your toes since Surat’s Rest is located in the Kindlewastes Desert, the highest-level section in the entire game.

Hidden away in an abandoned home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to reach Surat’s Rest, first move to the Southern end of the game’s map. From here, whip out your Glider once again and sail off from the broken bridge leading towards the settlement. Enter inside and head towards the second house on your left. You’ll find the music sheet up the ladder on the second-floor bed.

Sheet #4: Moon Over The Well

This next music sheet, Moon Over The Well, is located in the Jasper Isles of Umber Hollow, east of the Pillars of Creation.

Music in the ruins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to pin the exact location set above so you can glide directly toward it from the crater’s edge. Once you’re above the waypoint, drop down and collect the music sheet on a platform inside the ruins.

Sheet #5: By The Riverside

You’ll have to return to the treacherous Kindlewastes Desert for the By The Riverside music sheet. The sheet is located in Brittlebush, a short way away from the Kindlewastes Ancient Spire. Glide off the north side of the tower until you land in Brittlebush.

Gear up or sneak around the Scavengers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, head towards the Far Away Fray Tavern in the western section of the settlement. Move up the stairs leading to there and either avoid or defeat the Scavengers waiting here before using the grapple hook to the balcony on your right. You’ll find the music sheet sitting here on a bench against the wall.

Sheet #6: Satin Strings

This last music sheet is Satin Strings located in East Lapis, an area in the Nomad Highlands. Start from the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire and glide on up Northeast towards the Vukah Canyon. Keep following the road through Vukah Sacrifice Hill until you reach East Lapis. Remember that you’ll have to deal with a bunch of enemies on this road, so it won’t hurt to stock up on potions.

Finally, once you’ve entered East Lapis, just move towards the first building on your right and climb up to its roof. Your last music sheet will be sitting here on a table.

All Music Sheets in the Albaneve Summits in Enshrouded

The next quest you get from the Bard involves collecting four more music sheets placed across the Albaneve Summits.

Sheet #1: Blood In The Snow

For the first music sheet, you’ll want to start by fast-traveling to the Albaneve Summits Ancient Spire. From there, jump off and glide towards the objective waypoint.

Glide down from here to the tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drop down to the Small Watchtower platform, housing a lore page at the front. Turn to the opening of the broken tower, where you’ll find the music sheet glowing red on top of some lumber.

Sheet #2: Silent Echo

The quickest path to the second music sheet begins, once again, by gliding off the Albaneve Summits Ancient Spire towards the objective waypoint. This time, try making your way toward the Elixir Production Site located past a large bridge.

Glide on over towards the Elixir Production Site. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re at the site, you’ll have to sneak past or fight through a horde of enemies to reach the tower housing the music sheet. Once there, simply jump and grapple across the sides of the tower to reach the top, where you’ll find a lore sheet and the second music sheet sitting neatly on a table.

Pick up the Silent Echo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sheet #3: Market On Winter’s Day

The next music sheet is located in the northern region of Albaneve Summits, at the edge of Balefire Stronghold “Iron Heart.”

Head to the edge of the Iron Heart Stronghold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the stronghold through the main bridge entrance and walk through to the end of the first room. Walk down the stairs on your left, then head north across the footbridge. You’ll find the third music sheet on your left.

Sheet #4: Lonely At The Top

Finally, the fourth and last music sheet sits on top of a small watchtower at the southeast end of the Albaneve Summits.

Use the shortcut to the final Albaneve music sheet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Out of all the Albaneve Summit music sheets, this one seems the trickiest to reach, since there’s no Ancient Spire in its nearby vicinity. Fortunately, you can avoid a long and arduous trek up the mountains if you start at a Howling Peak Flame Altar.

Lonely at the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After fast traveling to Howling Peaks, jump off from the broken bridge and glide towards the direction of the watchtower. Go past the various mountains, making sure not to dip until the watchtower is in sight. Once the watchtower is in view, drop down to its roof and collect the fourth music sheet from the nest.

That’s all you need to know to finish collecting the Music Sheets quest in Enshrouded. For more guides on the game, check out all fossil locations in Enshrouded and how to find Lapislazuli in Enshrouded.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy