Enshrouded’s Pact of the Flame update is now live, and fans of the survival-crafter have a new animal to tame. That’s right: you can add your very own Dune Armadillo to your base with the latest patch. But before you do so, you’ll need to collect the right ingredients for your animal bait.

Like other tameable animals in Enshrouded, you need to visit the Farmer, one of the game’s many craftspeople, to craft Dune Armadillo bait before you can wrangle up one of these little guys. Both the armadillos themselves and many of the ingredients needed to make the bait are found in the Kindlewastes, so you’ll also have to have unlocked this biome before you can add one to your base.

Here’s how to tame a Dune Armadillo in Enshrouded.

How to craft Dune Armadillo Bait

Before you set off for the Kindlewastes, you need to craft the right type of bait. Speak to Emily Fray, and you’ll be able to craft Dune Armadillo Bait with the following ingredients:

1 Saffron – Pink-flowered plant found in the Kindlewastes

– Pink-flowered plant found in the Kindlewastes 1 Yucca Fruit – Fruit from a palm tree-like plant in the Kindlewastes

– Fruit from a palm tree-like plant in the Kindlewastes 1 Flour – Created at a Grinding Stone with Wheat Grains

Created at a Grinding Stone with Wheat Grains 1 Sage Leaves – Pink-flowered plant found in the Nomad Highlands

Crafting this recipe will give you 10 balls of bait, which is more than enough, so don’t worry about having to farm massive amounts of the above resources. I do recommend stocking up on Saffron and Yucca Fruit, though, since you’ll need it later on to craft food for your armadillo. Once you have the bait crafted, move it to your hotbar to get it ready to go whenever you find your future pet.

Taming a Dune Armadillo

With your bait in hand, it’s time to get to taming your armadillo. If you haven’t yet unlocked the Kindlewastes biome, you’ll need to progress through the main story of the game to do so. But if you have, fast travel to the region’s Ancient Spire. Pick any location and head in that direction; these animals are found all across the region, but it may take some gliding to find one.

I found my Dune Armadillo just east of the Ancient Spire location. Once you’ve spotted one of your own, approach it and crouch down. If it’s your first time taming an animal in Enshrouded, get prepared: you need a lot of patience for this process. Luckily, though, once you figure out the gist, it’s a simple rinse and repeat formula.

You need to fill all three hearts before you can tame your armadillo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sneak towards the Dune Armadillo by clicking the LS button on controller or C on PC. Slowly approach the animal and press X on controller or the left mouse button to toss your bait in front of it. Don’t throw it too far from the armadillo, or else it won’t recognize the food. Eventually, if you’ve properly placed the bait, the armadillo will begin walking towards it. If the armadillo doesn’t begin moving towards the food, you might need to throw some more. Once the animal starts eating, one of the hearts above its head will begin flashing yellow. This is your sign to slowly sneak behind it. If either a yellow question mark or yellow bubble appears above its head, turn around and back away. Wait for the question mark to disappear before attempting approaching again. Do not turn back towards the animal if the mark is still there. If you’re close enough to the armadillo, you’ll see a prompt to pet it. Do so, and a red heart will then appear over its head. Back away from the animal and repeat the process two more times to fill all three hearts. If, at any point in the process, a red exclamation point appears over the armadillo’s head, back away from it. If you don’t, it will startle the animal, and your progress will reset. You’ll need to then regain any lost hearts.

Once all three hearts are filled, you can pick up the animal, which will add it to your inventory. Return to your base, and place the animal within a fenced area like it’s an object.

Placing a Dune Armadillo Feeder and bed

Aren’t they so peaceful when they sleep? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To keep your armadillo happy, you need to give it a bed and some food. Unlike cats and dogs, which have their own unique beds, Dune Armadillos sleep on the Big Farm Animal Pillow. So if you’re struggling to get your newly acquired animal to take a nap, check to make sure you have one of these objects placed within access of your armadillo. Big Farm Animal Pillows can be crafted with the help of Emily Fray with these resources:

8 Twigs

5 Straw

2 Conifer Logs

You also have to make food for your armadillo and place it in a Dune Armadillo Feeder, yet another item crafted by Emily Fray. To make a Dune Armadillo Feeder, you need the following ingredients:

7 Wood Logs

1 Nails

With the food bowl placed, it’s time to make some armadillo chow. Dune Armadillo Food requires a couple of the same ingredients used to craft the bait, but you’ll also need Sugar Cane, which can be found in the Nomad Highlands. If you don’t happen to have that on hand, you’ll need to teleport to the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire and find some nearby Sugar Cane to harvest. I recommend getting more than what you need; if you want to keep your armadillo fat and happy, you’ll want to stock up on more than enough food. To make Dune Armadillo Food, bring these ingredients to Emily Fray:

1 Saffron

2 Yucca Fruit

2 Sugar Cane

If you’re having trouble getting your armadillo to recognize there’s food in its vicinity, try picking up the food and the feeder and placing it back down. You can also try picking up the Dune Armadillo and putting it near the feeder. I ended up having to put mine directly on top of the food bowl before it began eating.

Now with your Dune Armadillo happy, it’s time to experience the rest of what Enshrouded‘s fifth update, Pact of the Flame, has in store, including the new emotes and furniture items.

