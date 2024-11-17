If you’re going to tough out the harsh wilderness of the Albaneve Summits, you’ll want a furry friend by your side. Enshrouded’s new Souls of the Frozen Frontier update introduced the ability to get your very own pet cat, but you’ll need to first tame one.

Taming a pet in Enshrouded requires a few steps. The first is unlocking the Farmer, one of the game’s many survivors. You’ll then need to complete the Farmer’s quest, acquire the right ingredients, and locate a feline friend.

Here’s how to tame a cat in Enshrouded.

Cat Bait recipe

Before you set off in search of Fluffy, you’ll want to craft food that she’ll love. That’s right: To tame a cat in Enshrouded, you need to craft Cat Food Bait, which you can do with the help of the Farmer. Speak to the Farmer, scroll down to the “Baits” section of her crafting menu, and look for Cat Food Bait. It will appear as a pile of diced meat with green leaves sticking out of it.

I recommend gathering your ingredients before you set off in search of your feline friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Cat Food Bait, you need the following ingredients:

2 Raw Lean Meat – Dropped by goats and rabbits near the starting area

1 Raw Wolf Meat – Dropped by wolves near the starting area

1 Raw Game – Dropped by boars around Revelwood

1 Stinging Nettle – Spiky green plant found in Revelwood

Eventually, when you get a cat, you’ll need to feed it with Cat Food, which can also be crafted with the Farmer’s help using Wolf Meat. Crafting Cat Food isn’t necessary before you catch a cat, but if you don’t want to hunt for wolves more than once, I recommend stocking up on it at this stage of the process.

Where to find a cat in Enshrouded

Embervale is a wide open world, and finding a cat in it would be like searching for a needle in a haystack if you don’t know where to look. Luckily for players, if you speak to the Alchemist, he’ll clue you in on where to go to find a cat. He’ll tell you his old stomping grounds—the Alchemist Tower, a.k.a. Lone Thistle—was once home to many cats.

Lone Thistle is surrounded by the Shroud, so be prepared. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can reach Lone Thistle by travelling south of the Revelwood Ancient Spire or northeast of the Springlands one, as shown on the map above. This Alchemist Tower is surrounded by the shroud and tough enemies who’ll be level 11, so come prepared. Luckily for those of you who haven’t yet upgraded the amount of time you can spend in the shroud, the tower itself is high enough that once you’re inside it, you’ll be outside of the shroud. This is very useful considering how taming an animal in Enshrouded requires a lot of trial and error that can take several minutes.

Tip: Glide into the Tower if you’re underleveled If you’re not level 11 yet, you can climb up to the mountains surrounding Lone Thistle and glide your way into one of the tower’s upper levels. You’ll still have to fight the rats that infest the tower, but you can avoid the monsters guarding the area this way.

Head up to the third floor to find your cat—be be careful: this tower is infested with rats. Although they may not sound dangerous, Enshrouded‘s rats are no laughing matter and can deal quite a bit of damage. Clear the tower of its rodent population, and you’ll find a small cat with a yellow health bar above its head. This is Tyger, your new best friend. You’ll want to get your Cat Food Bait at the ready; it’s time to start taming your very first pet.

It can be hard to see the cat due to the room’s dim lighting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Taming an animal in Enshrouded, explained

After you select the bait on your hotbar, you’ll see a list of tips for taming a cat on the right side of your screen. But successfully catching an animal can still be tricky even with the game’s guidance, so here are the steps in full to help speed up the process:

Equip your pet bait to your hotbar and have it readied. Crouch down using LS button on controller or C on PC. Sneak towards the animal and press X on controller or the left mouse button to toss your bait in front of the animal. A question mark should appear over the animal’s head, and they’ll begin approaching the bait. Once the animal starts eating the bait, slowly sneak behind it. When you approach the animal, press the prompted button to pet it. A red heart will then appear over its head. Back away from the animal and repeat the process two more times. If the animal gets a red exclamation point over its head, back away from it. If you don’t, the animal will become startled, and your progress will reset.

This process can be very tedious, and it took me several minutes to tame Tyger. I found using the stairs in the room to my advantage helped immensely; you can hide behind the stairs and the cat won’t notice you, making it easier to avoid being spotted. After enough trial and error, though, you should soon have all three hearts filled out. Once you do, pick up Tyger, and he’ll be added to your inventory. Travel back to your base and place him on the ground in the same way you would summon a survivor.

Congratulations on adopting your very first feline friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Placing a Cat Bowl and bed

Like other NPCs in the game, Tyger will want a bed. You can craft one from the Farmer using one Wood Log, two Plant Fiber, and one Torn Cloth. While you’re at it, make a Cat Bowl using one Wood Log. Place both items down and interact with the bowl to fill it with Cat Food. Tyger should recognize the items have been placed, and the icons indicating he’s in need of these necessities should disappear.

Tip: Having trouble getting Tyger to recognize the food? Here’s a fix. After I first placed the Cat Bowl and bed down, Tyger still had the icons above his head. To fix this, I picked Tyger back up and placed him near the items. He immediately recognized the bed, though I had to empty and refill the bowl several times for him to eat his food. Talk about a picky eater!

Once Tyger’s all set up, you can interact with him to pet him. This gives you a helpful buff called Paw’s Touch that gives you an additional 25 health for 30 minutes. Don’t you just love the feeling of warm fur?

