All survivors in Enshrouded: Craftspeople, assistants, and villagers

Enshrouded is all about rekindling the flame of civilization. And to do that, you’re going to need to save all the survivors of the world and invite them to stay at your base.

Recommended Videos

But don’t think it’s all work and no reward; these NPCs offer new crafting recipes, quests, and more. The game’s survivors are split into three categories: Craftspeople, assistants, and villagers. If you speak to craftspeople and assistants, you can build their unique items. Villagers, on the other hand, won’t offer new recipes, but they can give you new quests and dialogue options.

Here are all the NPCs in Enshrouded, including every craftsperson, assistant, and villager.

All NPCs in Enshrouded

Every craftsperson and where to find them

Craftspeople in Enshrouded are some of the earliest NPCs available to unlock, and I highly recommend you do so—especially if you’re just getting started. Not only are they part of your first few quests, they also grant you the ability to create invaluable items, like the Forge and the Loom. Oswald Anders, the Blacksmith, is the first craftsperson you’re able to save, and with his help, you can craft higher-tier armor and weapons if you build him a blacksmithing shop.

The locations of the five main craftspeople: the Hunter, Blacksmith, Farmer, Alchemist, and Carpenter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Location Crafts Alden Crowley, the Collector Springlands Hollow Halls Ectoplasm Press Athalan Skree, the Hunter Ancient Vault – Hunter Drying Rack

Hand Spindle

Improved Spinning Wheel

Loom

Tanning Station

Spinning Wheel Balthazar, the Alchemist Ancient Vault – Alchemist, west of the Springlands Ancient Spire Alchemy Station

Grinding Stones

Laboratory

Mortar Cade Hawthorn, the Carpenter Ancient Vault – Carpenter Kiln

Masonry Tools

Table Saw Emily Fray, the Farmer Ancient Vault – Farmer, north of the Springlands Ancient Spire Almanac of Plants and Seedlings

Beehive

Beehive Smoker

Fireplace

Oven

Seedbed Oswald Anders, the Blacksmith Ancient Vault – Blacksmith, southwest of the Springlands Ancient Spire Blast Furnace

Charcoal Kiln

Forge

Smelter

Smithing Tools Valory, the Bard Sunken Ancient City N/A

Every assistant and where to find them

Assistants are very similar to craftspeople in that they allow you to craft similar recipes. By speaking to the craftspeople, you’ll unlock quests that show you the location of the assistants and allow you to unlock them. There are five total assistants, one for each of the main craftspeople.

Name Location Crafts Alchemist’s assistant – Lady Leclair Glennwood’s End Alchemy Station

Grinding Stones

Laboratory

Mortar Blacksmith’s assistant – Rochelle Anders Fanning Ranch Blast Furnace

Charcoal Kiln

Forge

Smelter

Smithing Tools Carpenter’s assistant – Aunt Braelyn Blackmire Hidden Temple Kiln

Masonry Tools

Table Saw Farmer’s assistant – Fenrig Mills Wolf Cave Almanac of Plants and Seedlings

Beehive

Beehive Smoker

Fireplace

Oven

Seedbed Hunter’s Assistant – Galen Yager Draconian Vulture Nest Drying Rack

Hand Spindle

Improved Spinning Wheel

Loom

Tanning Station

Spinning Wheel

Every villager and where to find them

Villagers are the last NPCs you’ll unlock after you’ve already saved each craftsperson and their assistant. There are 10 villagers to rescue across the map, as seen in our table below.

Name Location Anton Godwin Outpost Drifta Gabrielle Fairburn Surat’s Rest Gunther Galeforth Balefire Garrison “Windward” Hannah Reed Fort Kelvin

Hugo Vanderhall Sun Temple Kaori Conway East Lapis Marianne Reed Vukah Ceremony Hill Oscar Godiwn Rothstep Ramone Jones Pikesmead’s Reach Robert Gibson Lupa’s Lair

How to add a survivor to your base

Once you’ve saved a survivor, you can summon them to one of your bases in Enshrouded by using the Summoning Staff. You’ll have to attune the staff to whichever NPC you’d like to have on your base, and then press the interact/attack key to place them.

Each survivor needs a place to lay their heads at night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each NPC will need a bed assigned to them, which you can do with the same Summoning Staff. Simply approach an unclaimed be, and follow the prompt on the screen to assign a survivor. Whichever NPC you have your staff attuned to will then claim the bed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy