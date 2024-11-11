Forgot password
Valory the Bard playing a lute in Enshrouded.
Image via Keen Games
Category:
Enshrouded

All survivors in Enshrouded: Craftspeople, assistants, and villagers

These NPCs will greatly help you in your journey, but you need to first locate and save them.
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
|

Published: Nov 11, 2024 02:33 pm

Enshrouded is all about rekindling the flame of civilization. And to do that, you’re going to need to save all the survivors of the world and invite them to stay at your base.

But don’t think it’s all work and no reward; these NPCs offer new crafting recipes, quests, and more. The game’s survivors are split into three categories: Craftspeople, assistants, and villagers. If you speak to craftspeople and assistants, you can build their unique items. Villagers, on the other hand, won’t offer new recipes, but they can give you new quests and dialogue options.

Here are all the NPCs in Enshrouded, including every craftsperson, assistant, and villager.

Table of contents

All NPCs in Enshrouded

Every craftsperson and where to find them

Craftspeople in Enshrouded are some of the earliest NPCs available to unlock, and I highly recommend you do so—especially if you’re just getting started. Not only are they part of your first few quests, they also grant you the ability to create invaluable items, like the Forge and the Loom. Oswald Anders, the Blacksmith, is the first craftsperson you’re able to save, and with his help, you can craft higher-tier armor and weapons if you build him a blacksmithing shop.

A map from Enshrouded shows the locations of the five main craftspeople in the game.
The locations of the five main craftspeople: the Hunter, Blacksmith, Farmer, Alchemist, and Carpenter. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameLocationCrafts
Alden Crowley, the Collector  Springlands Hollow HallsEctoplasm Press
Athalan Skree, the HunterAncient Vault – Hunter Drying Rack 
Hand Spindle 
Improved Spinning Wheel 
Loom 
Tanning Station 
Spinning Wheel 
Balthazar, the AlchemistAncient Vault – Alchemist, west of the Springlands Ancient SpireAlchemy Station
Grinding Stones
Laboratory
Mortar
Cade Hawthorn, the CarpenterAncient Vault – Carpenter Kiln
Masonry Tools
Table Saw
Emily Fray, the FarmerAncient Vault – Farmer, north of the Springlands Ancient SpireAlmanac of Plants and Seedlings
Beehive
Beehive Smoker
Fireplace
Oven
Seedbed
Oswald Anders, the BlacksmithAncient Vault – Blacksmith, southwest of the Springlands Ancient SpireBlast Furnace
Charcoal Kiln
Forge
Smelter
Smithing Tools
Valory, the Bard Sunken Ancient CityN/A

Every assistant and where to find them

Assistants are very similar to craftspeople in that they allow you to craft similar recipes. By speaking to the craftspeople, you’ll unlock quests that show you the location of the assistants and allow you to unlock them. There are five total assistants, one for each of the main craftspeople.

NameLocationCrafts
Alchemist’s assistant – Lady LeclairGlennwood’s EndAlchemy Station
Grinding Stones
Laboratory
Mortar
Blacksmith’s assistantRochelle AndersFanning RanchBlast Furnace
Charcoal Kiln
Forge
Smelter
Smithing Tools
Carpenter’s assistant – Aunt BraelynBlackmire Hidden TempleKiln
Masonry Tools
Table Saw
Farmer’s assistant – Fenrig MillsWolf CaveAlmanac of Plants and Seedlings
Beehive
Beehive Smoker
Fireplace
Oven
Seedbed
Hunter’s Assistant – Galen Yager Draconian Vulture NestDrying Rack 
Hand Spindle 
Improved Spinning Wheel 
Loom 
Tanning Station 
Spinning Wheel 

Every villager and where to find them

Villagers are the last NPCs you’ll unlock after you’ve already saved each craftsperson and their assistant. There are 10 villagers to rescue across the map, as seen in our table below.

NameLocation
Anton GodwinOutpost Drifta
Gabrielle FairburnSurat’s Rest
Gunther GaleforthBalefire Garrison “Windward”
Hannah ReedFort Kelvin

Hugo Vanderhall		Sun Temple
Kaori ConwayEast Lapis
Marianne ReedVukah Ceremony Hill
Oscar GodiwnRothstep
Ramone JonesPikesmead’s Reach
Robert GibsonLupa’s Lair

How to add a survivor to your base

Once you’ve saved a survivor, you can summon them to one of your bases in Enshrouded by using the Summoning Staff. You’ll have to attune the staff to whichever NPC you’d like to have on your base, and then press the interact/attack key to place them.

The main character in Enshrouded stands in front of a bed in this screenshot that shows readers how to assign NPCs to beds.
Each survivor needs a place to lay their heads at night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each NPC will need a bed assigned to them, which you can do with the same Summoning Staff. Simply approach an unclaimed be, and follow the prompt on the screen to assign a survivor. Whichever NPC you have your staff attuned to will then claim the bed.

