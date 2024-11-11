All survivors in Enshrouded: Craftspeople, assistants, and villagers

Enshrouded is all about rekindling the flame of civilization. And to do that, you’re going to need to save all the survivors of the world and invite them to stay at your base.
But don’t think it’s all work and no reward; these NPCs offer new crafting recipes, quests, and more. The game’s survivors are split into three categories: Craftspeople, assistants, and villagers. If you speak to craftspeople and assistants, you can build their unique items. Villagers, on the other hand, won’t offer new recipes, but they can give you new quests and dialogue options.
Here are all the NPCs in Enshrouded, including every craftsperson, assistant, and villager.
Table of contents
All NPCs in Enshrouded
Every craftsperson and where to find them
Craftspeople in Enshrouded are some of the earliest NPCs available to unlock, and I highly recommend you do so—especially if you’re just getting started. Not only are they part of your first few quests, they also grant you the ability to create invaluable items, like the Forge and the Loom. Oswald Anders, the Blacksmith, is the first craftsperson you’re able to save, and with his help, you can craft higher-tier armor and weapons if you build him a blacksmithing shop.
|Name
|Location
|Crafts
|Alden Crowley, the Collector
|Springlands Hollow Halls
|Ectoplasm Press
|Athalan Skree, the Hunter
|Ancient Vault – Hunter
|Drying Rack
Hand Spindle
Improved Spinning Wheel
Loom
Tanning Station
Spinning Wheel
|Balthazar, the Alchemist
|Ancient Vault – Alchemist, west of the Springlands Ancient Spire
|Alchemy Station
Grinding Stones
Laboratory
Mortar
|Cade Hawthorn, the Carpenter
|Ancient Vault – Carpenter
|Kiln
Masonry Tools
Table Saw
|Emily Fray, the Farmer
|Ancient Vault – Farmer, north of the Springlands Ancient Spire
|Almanac of Plants and Seedlings
Beehive
Beehive Smoker
Fireplace
Oven
Seedbed
|Oswald Anders, the Blacksmith
|Ancient Vault – Blacksmith, southwest of the Springlands Ancient Spire
|Blast Furnace
Charcoal Kiln
Forge
Smelter
Smithing Tools
|Valory, the Bard
|Sunken Ancient City
|N/A
Every assistant and where to find them
Assistants are very similar to craftspeople in that they allow you to craft similar recipes. By speaking to the craftspeople, you’ll unlock quests that show you the location of the assistants and allow you to unlock them. There are five total assistants, one for each of the main craftspeople.
|Name
|Location
|Crafts
|Alchemist’s assistant – Lady Leclair
|Glennwood’s End
|Alchemy Station
Grinding Stones
Laboratory
Mortar
|Blacksmith’s assistant – Rochelle Anders
|Fanning Ranch
|Blast Furnace
Charcoal Kiln
Forge
Smelter
Smithing Tools
|Carpenter’s assistant – Aunt Braelyn
|Blackmire Hidden Temple
|Kiln
Masonry Tools
Table Saw
|Farmer’s assistant – Fenrig Mills
|Wolf Cave
|Almanac of Plants and Seedlings
Beehive
Beehive Smoker
Fireplace
Oven
Seedbed
|Hunter’s Assistant – Galen Yager
|Draconian Vulture Nest
|Drying Rack
Hand Spindle
Improved Spinning Wheel
Loom
Tanning Station
Spinning Wheel
Every villager and where to find them
Villagers are the last NPCs you’ll unlock after you’ve already saved each craftsperson and their assistant. There are 10 villagers to rescue across the map, as seen in our table below.
|Name
|Location
|Anton Godwin
|Outpost Drifta
|Gabrielle Fairburn
|Surat’s Rest
|Gunther Galeforth
|Balefire Garrison “Windward”
|Hannah Reed
|Fort Kelvin
Hugo Vanderhall
|Sun Temple
|Kaori Conway
|East Lapis
|Marianne Reed
|Vukah Ceremony Hill
|Oscar Godiwn
|Rothstep
|Ramone Jones
|Pikesmead’s Reach
|Robert Gibson
|Lupa’s Lair
How to add a survivor to your base
Once you’ve saved a survivor, you can summon them to one of your bases in Enshrouded by using the Summoning Staff. You’ll have to attune the staff to whichever NPC you’d like to have on your base, and then press the interact/attack key to place them.
Each NPC will need a bed assigned to them, which you can do with the same Summoning Staff. Simply approach an unclaimed be, and follow the prompt on the screen to assign a survivor. Whichever NPC you have your staff attuned to will then claim the bed.
