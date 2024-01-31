Category:
How to build a shop for the Blacksmith in Enshrouded

He needs a proper space to work.
Jan 31, 2024
Enshrouded has six different incredibly helpful Craftspeople you can recruit to enhance your capabilities. But to fully access all of their options, you need to help them get set up at your base, which includes building a dedicated shop for the Blacksmith.

The Blacksmith needs a Shop quest is one of the many this particular Craftsperson will give you to complete. It might sound simple enough, but the actual task of building a shop for the Blacksmith in Enshrouded is a bit tricky.

The Blacksmith Needs a Shop quest in Enshrouded, explained

To build a shop for the Blacksmith in Enshrouded, you need to use the Construction Hammer to craft a shelter for him, then use the Summoning Staff to place him inside. This means the process requires a few extra steps beyond just building a shop, so here’s a breakdown of how to actually complete this quest.

  1. To start, you need to recruit the Blacksmith to your base.
  2. Work your way through his quests until you get the one called The Blacksmith Needs a Shop.
  3. Craft a Construction Hammer if you don’t have one already.
    • You can make a Construction Hammer using Manual Crafting with just one Stone.
  4. Craft some kind of Block you can use to create the Blacksmith’s Shop.
    • You can view the Blocks that you’ve unlocked at a Workbench. The Blacksmith’s Shop can be made out of any material, so pick whichever one you want.
  5. Use the Construction Hammer to create an enclosed space of some kind.
    • The Blacksmith’s Shop can look however you want, it just needs to be an actual building complete with walls and a roof. Flooring isn’t required, but it will make the building look a lot nicer. There also isn’t any official blueprint or rules to follow, so you can design this space however you see fit.
  6. Place the Blacksmith inside of his new shop using the Summoning Staff.
    • If you don’t already have a Summoning Staff, you can craft one using Manual Crafting with one Twig.
The player about to place the Blacksmith in his shop.
You can place him anywhere you like in his new shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you place the Blacksmith in his shop, The Blacksmith Needs a Shop quest will be marked as complete as long as you have followed these steps. If this doesn’t happen, the building might not be fully complete with both walls and a roof, so be sure his new shop is a fully enclosed space since you cannot finish this task otherwise, or you might have forgotten to actually move him into his shop.

Although there are no requirements for placing any other objects in the Blacksmith’s shop, it’s a good idea to place all of his equipment, like the Forge you can use to repair weapons and equipment, inside if you can. This will help you keep organized and remember which Craftsperson can help you with each type of crafting. You can also work on recruiting the Carpenter so you can better decorate the Blacksmith’s new home.

The player building a shop for the Blacksmith in Enshrouded.
I made a pretty basic box building for the Blacksmith and it worked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only solid requirements for this quest are to make an enclosed space and place the Blacksmith inside of it, so if you think you’ve done this right but it’s still not marked as complete, you might want to try reporting it as a bug or reloading the game to see if it works then.

