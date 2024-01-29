How to repair weapons and equipment in Enshrouded

You need to craft a few items before you start repairing.

As you gain and use weapons, equipment, and items in Enshrouded, they will lose their durability. However, repairing your items can be challenging, especially in the beginning, as there’s not a lot of information to go on. But repairing your items is very easy and requires only a few steps.

Enshrouded: How to repair weapons and equipment

This is the simple level one workbench. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Keen Games

You can repair your weapons and equipment in Enshrouded by interacting with a workbench and selecting the Craft and Repair option when you’re near it.

As soon as you’ve pressed the Craft and Repair button, the workbench screen will appear, and you will see a message that reads “All items repaired” in the top left corner.

You don’t need to repair your items manually. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Keen Games

Do I hold down the button or press it once to repair? If you hold down the button (E on keyboard/ Y on Steam Deck/ Triangle on PlayStation controller), you will “pick up” the item, and the workbench will be placed in your inventory. You only need to press the designated button once to repair your items.

However, if you don’t know how to craft a workbench, don’t worry, as it’s easy to do.

How to craft a simple workbench in Enshrouded

The Workbench text will be white if you have all the materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Keen Games

To craft a level one workbench, which is the first one you learn how to craft, you need three String and eight Wood Logs. But if you aren’t sure how to get these items, you can do so through the following methods:

Wood Logs : Use an axe to chop down smaller trees. You can craft an axe using one String, one Stone, and four Twigs. You don’t need a workbench to craft an axe; simply open your crafting menu (Tab on the keyboard or Menu/Touchpad on the controller and navigate to crafting), and craft the axe under the Survival sub-menu.

: Use an axe to chop down smaller trees. String : This is a refined material made from plant fibers. You need three plant fibers to craft one string. You can get plant fibers from bushes and small grass or collect them from mini trees, which also give twigs that you can use to craft an axe.

: This is a refined material made from plant fibers. You need three plant fibers to craft one string.

These little trees drop twigs and plant fibers. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Keen Games

Once you have the items, open your crafting menu and craft your workbench, which will appear in your action bar or inventory. Then, simply place it near your Flame Altar to start repairing and crafting more items.

Although you need to craft a few items before crafting your workbench, like an Axe and String, they’re essential for crafting your workbench, which you’ll definitely need to repair your weapons and equipment in Enshrouded.