Plant fiber is one of the core items you need in Enshrouded. The primary reason you need it is to make string, which is used in many of the starting items and can become difficult to track down consistently.

There are several ways you can find plant fibers while playing in Enshrouded, but there are few methods that can make it faster. The way you do it does require a bit of progression through the main story, and it makes it much easier to craft string at your base. Here’s what you need to know about how to get plant fiber fast in Enshrouded.

Best way to get plant fiber fast in Enshrouded

Plant shrubs in your backyard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shrubs are one of the best ways for you to find plant fiber, which typically drops from bushes or small grass Enshrouded. The number of bushes and plants you have to find is exhausting, but the shrubs are typically a bit easier to track down and plant at your base.

It all comes down to finding the Farmer. The Farmer is one of the crafters you can add to your Enshrouded base and, in my experience, the toughest. They will appear to the north of the Ancient Spire – Springlands Fast Travel tower. You must make your way to the tower and solve the puzzle for this location to add them to your base and to create a summoning staff.

After the Farmer has arrived, speak with them to work on crafting flower beds at your base. You’re going to need Farm Soil, which you can make by combining bonemeal with dirt. Thankfully, unlike the bonemeal, you can pick up dirt anywhere by mining the ground underneath where you’re standing, so don’t worry about that too much. You can acquire bonemeal by defeating the skeletons in the Enshrouded regions or by taking their bones and crushing them at the grinding stone. It’s easier than mining salt.

When you have enough Farm Soil, the next step is to make a Seedbed by combining 10 wood logs with two metal scraps and 10 Farm Soil. You then want to place this outside your Enshrouded base and plant the shrub seedlings using plant fibers. You can find Shrub seedlings after you have the Farmer, and by scouring the wild for them and harvesting from them at least once.

Once the shrug seedlings are finished, you can plant them anywhere at your base, turning one plant fiber into five. You may also use this to plant trees to get resin.