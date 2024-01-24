A fundamental resource you need to track down while exploring Enshrouded is resin. You’re going to use it in a lot of crafting recipes, and knowing the best way to find it will save you a lot of time, especially during the early portion of the game.

There are multiple ways for you to find resin, such as the chance for it to drop from breaking chests or crates that you find in abandoned camps. Even though these are good areas to find resin, there is a much more reliable way to add it to your resource pile. Here’s what you need to know about how to get resin in Enshrouded.

Where to find resin in Enshrouded

The resin will appear on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As previously shared, breaking chests and crates you find in abandoned camps has the chance to drop resin, or they might even appear in the side of jars you smash to the ground. The best way I have found resin is by cutting down medium or large trees, especially if I’m trying to get wood logs in Enshrouded.

You will need an axe to smash through these trees, and resin has a chance to drop after you’ve finished cutting one down. I acquire resin relatively quickly if I’m harvesting from a nearby forest next to my house. I placed one down close to the starting area, right before Braelyn Bridge, and many of the trees in this area drop resin. The resin drops before the tree fully falls to the ground, and it appears as a small, orange drop in the grass. You won’t have as much trouble tracking this down as you might salt.

You will need resin for many of your crafting projects involving the Hunter and anything you might need when crafting a base. You can make multiple bases in Enshrouded, too. There are not too many crafting projects when you initially start the game, but they come in handy later. Resin is also a requirement for making benches.

It is important to note that resin won’t drop from every tree in Enshrouded. Instead, you’re better off chopping down as many as you find as you progress through a small area and bringing them back to base. If you can find abandoned camps, breaking down the barrels, crates, and anything with metal on it has a good chance of containing resin, or you might find them from inside the jars where there are large fortresses. I found several of them when attempting to rescue the Hunter. Don’t expect piles of resin to be available to you, especially if you’re not chopping down the common trees.