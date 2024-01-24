How many bases can you have in Enshrouded?

The bases you make in Enshrouded are known as altars of flame, and they allow you to fast travel throughout the map and set up defensive locations. As you progress through the game, you and your adventuring party unlock additional bases.

The way you go about unlocking additional bases can be confusing, and you might not be able to tell how many bases you currently have in your Enshrouded world. These details are essential to progress through the game, and missing out on them can make it harder for you to search the rest of the map. Here’s what you need to know about how many bases you can have in Enshrouded.

What is the base limit in Enshrouded?

Seek the flame altar at your home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can view the maximum number of bases you can make when you open up the map, and you can see how many bases you will be able to make with the next upgrade when visiting a Flame Altar. The maximum amount increases, with you and your group being able to make four with a level two base, and then six when you reach level three in Enshrouded.

As it stands right now, I’m not too sure how many bases players are limited to making while playing Enshrouded. My group and I are working on reaching the level three rank, and while we progress through this, there’s no way to tell when we can unlock more as we play the game. As it stands, we’ll need to wait as we progress this Enshrouded, but the best way to tell how many more bases you can make is by opening the map. Adding more bases does provide you more chances to find resources, like metal scraps, shroud wood, and sparks.

It’s easy to keep track of your group’s overall progress whenever you open the map. Plus, spreading out your bases is a good idea, as they each provide a fast travel location where you can grab additional supplies and rest up before the next big encounter. I imagine that as Enshrouded progresses through early access, the number of bases will continue to increase, and we’ll see players unlocking more as the developers add more levels and content.

For now, this number eludes us, but we can expect to find an accurate number as we continue playing Enshrouded. We’re still in the early portions of the game, and we’ll be learning more as we take down the tougher challenges awaiting us in the fog. If you and your friend group want to play more often together, grabbing a dedicated server is a good idea.