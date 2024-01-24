How to get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded

Survival within the sandbox RPG game Enshrouded is about foraging, mining, and looting. And of all the early-game items you’ll need, Shroud Wood is one of the most important.

Recommended Videos

Settling into the vast world of Enshrouded requires your first Flame Alter and a Workbench. The Workbench features craftable weapons, of which items for them are mostly found throughout Longkeep and surrounding areas. And there are tools like an Axe. Chopping wood is an essential task in Enshrouded, from building a home base to crafting a Glider.

Where is Shroud Wood located in Enshrouded?

Braelyn Bridge Path to Shroud | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Shroud Wood isn’t on the surface, requiring players to venture into the Shroud and forage differently. Chopping trees takes Stamina and picking up the bundles takes time. Both of which are limited when taking a trip into the Shroud. Take extra steps like crafting bandages and eating cooked meat before seeking out Shroud Wood to chop down.

Trees are in abundance on the surface but are hard to find in the Shroud. At the start of the game, you may have limited resources when it comes to chopping down a tree. Always watch the Shroud Timer and know how to exit or access a Shroud Timer when seeking out Shroud Wood. When first entering the Shroud by Braelyn Bridge, take out the enemies first, grab some fresh air, and then return to chop wood.

What is Shroud Wood used for in Enshrouded?

Chop that Shroud Wood quickly | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like wood, Shroud Wood is needed for a variety of recipes that you’ll unlock in Enshrouded. The first, and arguably the most important, is crafting an Axe and a Glider. Another key item is the Pickaxe from the Blacksmith, opening up the world of mining for items like Flintstone.