Enshrouded: All chests in Longkeep

Scavenging is a big part of getting ahead in the sandbox action-RPG Enshrouded, and this guide will help you get started by finding every chest in Longkeep.

At the beginning of Enshrouded, you start with nothing but a few rags on your back. Looting the former town of Longkeep and its surrounding areas is essential to your survival. There are four quick steps to get you on your journey toward exploring the world freely, and collecting items from chests in Longkeep is important to surviving enemy attacks to complete those four steps.

Every hidden Enshrouded chest in Longkeep

Check every corner for hidden chests in Enshrouded. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Within Longkeep and its immediate surrounding area, there are a total of eight chests. Some will contain weapons while others will have health potions and other items. Many of these items will go a long way to getting you started quickly in Enshrouded. A trick to maximize your chest rewards is to loot each chest, exit the game to reset the chests, then loot them all over again.

Chest in the Inn of Longkeep

Find the hidden door along the left wall. Screenshot via Dot Esports

As you progress through Enshrouded you’ll discover hidden doors like the one in the former Inn of Longkeep. Enter the structure and stay to the left. On the left side toward the back wall is a hidden door. Open it to retrieve the chest.

Hidden chest on the second floor

Jump across and enter the second floor of the structure. Screenshot via Dot Esports

North of the old inn look is a structure with no roof and wood planks that look like a ramp. Jump from the planks to the building across (this is easier with a glider). Break down the wood over the doorway and enter to unlock another Enshoruded chest.

Old Tavern chest in Longkeep

Find the chest behind the large barrel. Screenshot via Dot Esports

On the lower levels of Longkeep is an old tavern. Follow the corridor to the left of the sign and past a giant barrel to discover another hidden chest.

Basement in the Shroud of Longkeep chest

Head down the stairs and loot away. Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are two pockets of Shroud in Longkeep. The pocket closest to the mountain has a basement entrance hidden in the middle. Head down the stairs and enter a room to the left. A chest is hidden inside but requires a lockpick to open.

Chest in Shroud by Longkeep well

Head down left passage and beware of hidden enemies. Screenshot via Dot Esports

A pocket of Shroud resides by the water well on the north end of Longkeep. Head down the darkened passageway to defeat your enemies and claim another chest.

Chest in construction north of Longkeep

Climb to the top. Screenshot via Dot Esports

North of Longkeep on the outskirts is a construction platform along the mountainside, southeast of Braelyn Bridge. Climb the two ladders to reach the top and find a chest hidden around the corner.

Chest in Shroud pocket east of Longkeep

Head down the stairs and check every room. Screenshot via Dot Esports

East of Longkeep in the field across the path is a small pocket of Shroud. Defeat the two enemies defending the area and find the basement stairs. Head down the stairs to find a chest and other items.

Braelyn Bridge chest

Blink and you might miss it. Screenshot via Dot Esports

North and slightly east of Longkeep is the Braelyn Bridge in Enshrouded. Following the path to the right of the bridge will take you into the Shroud and to the other side when finding the Blacksmith. Before heading into the Shroud, you’ll see a rough structure under the bridge that contains a chest.