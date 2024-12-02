How to get the Fluffy Set in Enshrouded

The Fluffy Set is one of Enshrouded‘s newest costumes, and it’s down-right adorable. As its name suggests, this outfit reimagines your character as a sheep, and it’s perfect for fitting in against the snowy peaks of the Albaneve Summits.

For a limited time, players could get the cosmetic set through Twitch drops. But now that the campaign has ended, you’ll have to put in the leg work of finding it in the game. Like other costumes in Enshrouded, the Fluffy Set is comprised of five main pieces: a hat, chest piece, trousers, gloves, and boots. Luckily for players, finding each piece of the Fluffy Set isn’t too baaaad (sheep puns, anyone?), although you need to brave the harsh alpine climate of the Albaneve Summits and upgrade your Flame Altar to level seven before you can get all the pieces.

All pieces in the Fluffy Set and their locations

You’ll need to visit each location on the map to find all items in the Fluffy Set. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Item name Location

Fluffy Hat Found in one of the goat huts of the Fairfield Goat Farms, buried beneath the twigs piled on the hut’s floor.

Fluffy Tunic Found in a chest inside a small tunnel embedded in the side of a small hill at the Enshrouded Goat Farm.

Fluffy Gloves Found in a locked chest inside the house at Grassy Pasture Goat Farm.

Fluffy Pants Found above the entrance to the wooden building next to the Flame Altar at Wickmouth Goat Farm.

Fluffy Boots Found at Little Rock Goat Farm, in a chest located in the attic of the house at the center of the estate.

Fluffy Hat

For the first piece of the set, the Fluffy Hat, you’ll need to head to the Farfield Goat Farms. This location is just southwest of the Albaneve Summits Ancient Spire—roughly 230 meters, to be exact. Glide your way down to the small house and head inside through one of the side entrances. On a table you’ll find a glowing red book that features a diary entry of a child who says they hid their hat in one of the goat huts.

The Fluffy Hat can be found in beneath the twigs of the hut on the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exit the house, head south towards the road, and turn back to face the house. In front of you, you’ll see two smaller huts, large enough to shelter a couple of goats. The Fluffy Hat is found in the one on the right in a chest beneath the bed of twigs on the ground. Get your pickaxe at the ready and start chipping away. Eventually, you’ll unearth the chest with the hat inside.

Fluffy Tunic

Next up: the Fluffy Tunic. To get this chest piece, you’ll need to have leveled up your Flame Altar to seven. If you haven’t, you won’t be able to enter the deadly Shroud that engulfs the Enshrouded Goat Farm, the location where the tunic can be found.

Once you’ve reached Flame Altar level seven, head to the Enshrouded Goat Farm location, which is northeast of the Howling Peak. Look for a stone building with a set of wooden stairs leading to it. Open the door and climb the ladder inside, then ascend the lattice to the top of the chimney. Jump down to the wooden platform on your right, then inside the small tunnel with the red liquid. Avoid landing on the liquid, though; instead, look for another wooden platform with a chest on it. In the chest will be the Fluffy Tunic.

Fluffy Gloves

The Fluffy Gloves are, by far, the easiest item in the set to find. All you need to do is head inside the house located at the Grassy Pasture Goat Farm, which is in the northeastern of the Enshrouded Goat Farm, and lockpick the glowing silver chest inside.

Hope you didn’t forget to bring a lockpick! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re like me and forgot to bring lockpicks with you, head to the ruins southwest of the house. There, you’ll find an anvil that can be destroyed for some Metal Scraps which can then be used to craft a lockpick.

Fluffy Pants

Wickmouth Goat Farms, home of the Fluffy Pants, is located due west of the Passage to the Albaneve Summits and south of the Balefire Garrison “Silkfrost.” Unlike the town of Wickmouth, these farms aren’t in the Shroud, so don’t worry about your timer. But you will have to worry about the Shroud’s inhabitants, those pesky flying blue bugs, which will occasionally fly in from the Shroud below.

Look for the wooden barn. Above the entrance will be the Fluffy Pants. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Fluffy Pants, look for the Flame Altar at the backside of the farms. Next to it will be a large wooden barn with a locked door. Either craft a lockpick or break down the doors using your axe, and look above the entrance to find a grapple point. Grapple your way above the door and use another lockpick to open the chest to get your new set of trousers.

Fluffy Boots

No outfit could be complete without a good set of kicks (or hooves, in this case). Located at Little Rock Goat Farm in the Wildwater Basin, the Fluffy Boots are the final piece in the set. To get to the Little Rock Goat Farm, head northeast of the Albaneve Summits Ancient Spire. Eventually, you’ll come across the Wildwater Basin, and the farm we’re looking for will be at the very southeastern-most corner of this area. When you approach the estate, you’ll notice a large house with a smaller goat hut. Head into the house and look towards the ceiling.

Keep your eyes peeled for a grappling point in the house. The Fluffy Boots await. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the ceiling will be an opening covered with spider web. Grapple to it, and you’ll see a silver chest in the house’s attic. Once you’ve opened it, you’ll receive the Fluffy Boots, and the set will be complete.

How to equip the Fluffy Set

Costumes in Enshrouded don’t offer any armor benefits, so if you’re wanting to embrace your inner goat, equip the Fluffy Set as an appearance—not as your “Effective Gear,” or what the game uses to calculate your defenses. This means you won’t be able to select your outfit like normal. Instead, follow these steps to ensure the Fluffy Set is equipped as an appearance.

Open your menu screen and head to the Character tab. Hit R on keyboard or Y/Triangle on controller. You’ll see two columns: Effective Gear and Cosmetics. Costumes with purely cosmetic effects will have a series of sparkles next to their name. Under the Cosmetics column, select each armor category and pick the corresponding Fluffy Set item.

With the Fluffy Set equipped over your armor, you’ll fit right in against the Albaneve Summit’s alpine terrain. Now get out there and experience what the rest of the Souls of the Frozen Frontier update has to offer, including taming all of Enshrouded‘s many animals, finding all the Flame Mosaic tiles, and fighting Cyclopes.

