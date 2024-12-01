How to get Steel Bars in Enshrouded

Steel Bars are one of Enshrouded’s newest crafting materials, and you’ll need them if you want to make late-game recipes. Unfortunately for all you impatient crafters out there, it takes quite a few steps to wrangle up these shiny metal bricks—and you’ll first need to hunt down some Bellows.

You’ve likely come across Steel Bars already in the overworld, either by destroying crates or finding them in the houses and scavenger camps scattered around the Albaneve Summits. But acquiring them by looting is a slow process, so if you want to make recipes using these ingredients more frequently, you’ll need to craft them yourself.

You can make Steel Bars at a Blast Furnace in Enshrouded. But to get one of those, you need to first complete a Blacksmith quest that tasks you with looting the Bellows from a scavenger boss. With the Bellows locked down, you’ll have to craft a Blast Furnace with a slew of materials, then gather up all the necessary ingredients for your Steel Bars. Didn’t we tell you it’d take quite a few steps?

Here’s how to craft Steel Bars in Enshrouded.

Bellows location

The Bellows can be found at the Forge of Obsidia, north of the Wildwater Basin in the Albaneve Summits. Head towards the top of the forge to the building with double wooden doors. In this building, you’ll find a scavenger brute—a very large female character dressed in winter gear with a bulky metal helmet. Be careful to avoid her fiery whip; if she hits you with it, it causes a burn effect that deals a ton of damage overtime. Luckily for me, I run a bow build, meaning I could camp out on a nearby rooftop and bombard her with arrows from above, avoiding the whip’s range and taking her down with ease.

The scav queen will drop the Bellows. Loot her body to claim the item, then return home to speak with the Blacksmith and move on to the next leg of the quest: crafting the Blast Furnace.

Tip: Craft a Flame Altar to Quickly Return to this location You won’t find any fast travel points around the Forge of Obsidia. Instead, I recommend crafting a Flame Altar and placing it just outside of this scavenger camp, so you can quickly return to the area in case you need to craft more heals or if you want to later return to this building for its abundant Iron Ore deposits.

How to craft the Blast Furnace

Unfortunately, the Bellows aren’t the only ingredient needed to build the Blast Furnace, and you’ll find that out whenever you speak to the Blacksmith. In addition to the Bellows, you’ll need the following resources:

10 Lumps of Clay

30 Sand

20 Fired Brick

10 Iron Bars

Since you’re this far in the game, you probably already have your own favorite spots for farming Clay and Sand. Iron Ore can be tough to find, however, but luckily, there’s massive deposits of it at the Forge of Obsidia, especially in the small room behind the giant forge chamber where you find the scavenger brute.

Steel Bars recipe

The Blast Furnace will look very similar to the Smelter; the two main differences between the machines are that the former takes up more space, and that it can craft Steel Bars in addition to items the Smelter can make, like Iron or Copper Bars. To use the furnace, simply gather up your ingredients, toss them into the machine, and wait a few minutes before you have shiny new bricks of metal.

Unlike other metals in the survival-crafter, there is no steel ore. Instead, you need the following resources to make Steel Bars in Enshrouded:

20 Iron Ore

50 Coal

It takes approximately 14 minutes for Steel Bars to finish smelting, and the recipe makes exactly 20 individual bars. Once it’s done, you can pocket them from the furnace’s inventory. If it’s your first time getting your hands on this item, you’ll automatically unlock a variety of recipes that the craftspeople can make for you at your home base.

