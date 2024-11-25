Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A screenshot from Enshrouded's Souls of the Frozen Frontier trailer showing readers a player gliding over the mountainous biome of the Albaneve Summits.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Keen Games
Category:
Enshrouded

How to get to the Albaneve Summits in Enshrouded

Looking for Enshrouded's newest biome? The frosty peaks of the Albaneve Summits aren't easy to reach, but this walkthrough will set you on the right path.
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
|

Published: Nov 25, 2024 06:08 pm

The Albaneve Summits is Enshrouded‘s newest biome. If you’re just jumping into the game’s Souls of the Frozen Frontier update, it can take you quite a bit of time to reach this frosty region. But if you’re looking for a shortcut, you’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Albaneve Summits location

Home to fluffy goats, tough-to-climb mountains, and new crafting resources, the Albaneve Summits is a harsh climate. As you might guess, it’s located in the northern parts of Embervale and can be reached by traversing through the Kindlewastes, one of the game’s later biomes. Many parts of this region—namely, the highest icy peaks—require proper gear to protect from dangerous hypothermia. Other areas, though, can be explored without concern, allowing you to harvest the biome’s plentiful resources for your next big crafting project.

How to reach the Albaneve Summits

To get to the Albaneve Summits, head through the Vukah Canyon located north of East Lapis in the Kindlewastes region, shown on the map below with the yellow-and-white waypoint marker. You’ll come across a section of the map called the Passage to the Albaneve Summits, a small tunnel that leads into the mountainous biome. Come prepared, though; this area will be guarded closely by Vukah. Unless you’re like me and took the Beastmaster skill, you’ll have to fight your way through the furry creatures to make your way to the summits beyond.

A map from Enshrouded showing readers how to get to the Albaneve Summits and exactly where the passage is in the Kindlewastes region.
To get to the Albaneve Summits, travel through the passage located north of the Kindlewastes region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also avoid taking this route entirely by meticulously climbing your way up some of the Kindlewastes mountains and gliding north. This requires the double jump skill, a pickaxe, and a lot of patience.

What’s in the Albaneve Summits? Resources, animals, and more

Enshrouded’s Souls of the Frozen Frontier update introduced many new resources and fun goodies for players to unearth in the Albaneve Summits. From new tamable animals, villagers that can join your base, and harvestable minerals and plants that can be used to craft new items, there’s more than enough reason to make the hike up to the frozen mountaintops. Here are all the new items you can find in the Albaneve Summits:

Tamable animals in the Albaneve Summits

NameDrops
A dark brown yak with four horns from Enshrouded.
Yak		Raw Fatty Meat
Raw Wool
Bones
A grey and white goat with brown horns and beige eyes in Enshrouded. It's very fluffy
Frizzy Goat		Frizzy Goat Milk
Raw Fatty Meat
Animal Fur
Bones

Crafting materials

MaterialUses
A black rock with jagged edges.
Granite		Granite Blocks
Granite Rubble Road Block
Granite Shingle Roof Block
Polished Granite Block
A cube of red marble from Enshrouded.
Red Marble Fragment		Red Marble Block
Large Crypt Cupboard
Large Crypt Table
Medium Crypt Table
Small Crypt Cupboard
Small Crypt Table
Secret Red Marble Door
A small lump of black coal from Enshrouded
Coal		Silver Bars
Steel Bars
Brazen Bull Helmet
Brazen Bull Shield
Pocket Heater
Flammable Goo
Mountain’s Shadow Chest
Mountain’s Shadow Gloves
Mountain’s Shadow Helmet
Mountain’s Shadow Shield
Obsidian from Enshrouded, represented by a jagged small rock.
Obsidian		Obsidian Arrow Obsidian Arrow
Obsidian Dust
Brazen Bull Helmet
Mountain’s Shadow Chest
Mountain’s Shadow Gloves
Mountain’s Shadow Helmet
A chunk of ice with jagged edges from Enshrouded.
Ice		N/A
White material from Enshrouded, Snow.
Snow		Snowball
Snow Lantern
Raw Wool from Enshrouded, a textured ball of white material.
Raw Wool		Wool
A set of chopped wood logs in Enshrouded.
Conifer Logs		Bellows Bellows
Conifer Wood Block
Improved Spinning Wheel
Mountain’s Shadow Shield
Wolf’s Fang Shield
A plant leaning to the left with bushy green leaves at the bottom and long stalks with yellow flowers.
Gentian		Superior Health Potion 
Superior Mana Potion
Wound Ointment
Yellow Glow Soup 

Villagers

  • Gunther Galeforth – Located in Balefire Garrison “Windward”
  • Oscar Godwin – Located in Rothstep

How to protect against severe cold in Enshrouded: Frost Resistance, explained

Those of you who want to explore the highest peaks of the Albaneve Summits will need the right gear and food. If you try to go without this equipment, a flashing red countdown will appear on your screen and you’ll eventually experience the effects of hypothermia, which manifests as a massive drop in health. Certain items or meals, like the Brazen Bull armor set and Pumpkin Soup, give you Frost Resistance, a type of buff that slows the effect of hypothermia. Holding a torch or sitting by a campfire will also stave off the brutal cold, but this really only helps if you’re staying in one spot.

To find armor fitting for your class that can protect you from the cold, speak to the Hunter, the Blacksmith, or the Alchemist. The Farmer, Emily Fray, will help with creating meals, like Beef Stew, that will also grant Frost Resistance—just be sure to bring all the Frizzy Goat Milk at your disposal.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include indies, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?
twitter