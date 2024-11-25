How to get to the Albaneve Summits in Enshrouded

The Albaneve Summits is Enshrouded‘s newest biome. If you’re just jumping into the game’s Souls of the Frozen Frontier update, it can take you quite a bit of time to reach this frosty region. But if you’re looking for a shortcut, you’ve come to the right place.

Albaneve Summits location

Home to fluffy goats, tough-to-climb mountains, and new crafting resources, the Albaneve Summits is a harsh climate. As you might guess, it’s located in the northern parts of Embervale and can be reached by traversing through the Kindlewastes, one of the game’s later biomes. Many parts of this region—namely, the highest icy peaks—require proper gear to protect from dangerous hypothermia. Other areas, though, can be explored without concern, allowing you to harvest the biome’s plentiful resources for your next big crafting project.

How to reach the Albaneve Summits

To get to the Albaneve Summits, head through the Vukah Canyon located north of East Lapis in the Kindlewastes region, shown on the map below with the yellow-and-white waypoint marker. You’ll come across a section of the map called the Passage to the Albaneve Summits, a small tunnel that leads into the mountainous biome. Come prepared, though; this area will be guarded closely by Vukah. Unless you’re like me and took the Beastmaster skill, you’ll have to fight your way through the furry creatures to make your way to the summits beyond.

To get to the Albaneve Summits, travel through the passage located north of the Kindlewastes region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also avoid taking this route entirely by meticulously climbing your way up some of the Kindlewastes mountains and gliding north. This requires the double jump skill, a pickaxe, and a lot of patience.

What’s in the Albaneve Summits? Resources, animals, and more

Enshrouded’s Souls of the Frozen Frontier update introduced many new resources and fun goodies for players to unearth in the Albaneve Summits. From new tamable animals, villagers that can join your base, and harvestable minerals and plants that can be used to craft new items, there’s more than enough reason to make the hike up to the frozen mountaintops. Here are all the new items you can find in the Albaneve Summits:

Tamable animals in the Albaneve Summits

Name Drops

Yak Raw Fatty Meat

Raw Wool

Bones

Frizzy Goat Frizzy Goat Milk

Raw Fatty Meat

Animal Fur

Bones

Crafting materials

Material Uses

Granite Granite Blocks

Granite Rubble Road Block

Granite Shingle Roof Block

Polished Granite Block

Red Marble Fragment Red Marble Block

Large Crypt Cupboard

Large Crypt Table

Medium Crypt Table

Small Crypt Cupboard

Small Crypt Table

Secret Red Marble Door

Coal Silver Bars

Steel Bars

Brazen Bull Helmet

Brazen Bull Shield

Pocket Heater

Flammable Goo

Mountain’s Shadow Chest

Mountain’s Shadow Gloves

Mountain’s Shadow Helmet

Mountain’s Shadow Shield

Obsidian Obsidian Arrow Obsidian Arrow

Obsidian Dust

Brazen Bull Helmet

Mountain’s Shadow Chest

Mountain’s Shadow Gloves

Mountain’s Shadow Helmet

Ice N/A

Snow Snowball

Snow Lantern

Raw Wool Wool

Conifer Logs Bellows Bellows

Conifer Wood Block

Improved Spinning Wheel

Mountain’s Shadow Shield

Wolf’s Fang Shield

Gentian Superior Health Potion

Superior Mana Potion

Wound Ointment

Yellow Glow Soup

Villagers

Gunther Galeforth – Located in Balefire Garrison “Windward”

– Located in Balefire Garrison “Windward” Oscar Godwin – Located in Rothstep

How to protect against severe cold in Enshrouded: Frost Resistance, explained

Those of you who want to explore the highest peaks of the Albaneve Summits will need the right gear and food. If you try to go without this equipment, a flashing red countdown will appear on your screen and you’ll eventually experience the effects of hypothermia, which manifests as a massive drop in health. Certain items or meals, like the Brazen Bull armor set and Pumpkin Soup, give you Frost Resistance, a type of buff that slows the effect of hypothermia. Holding a torch or sitting by a campfire will also stave off the brutal cold, but this really only helps if you’re staying in one spot.

To find armor fitting for your class that can protect you from the cold, speak to the Hunter, the Blacksmith, or the Alchemist. The Farmer, Emily Fray, will help with creating meals, like Beef Stew, that will also grant Frost Resistance—just be sure to bring all the Frizzy Goat Milk at your disposal.

