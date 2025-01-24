Enshrouded celebrates one-year anniversary with Update 5 trailer—and a date that’s surprisingly soon

Get ready, Flameborn. There’s a new update headed to Enshrouded, and it’s hitting live servers sooner than you might expect.

Recommended Videos

In celebration of the game’s one-year anniversary, developer Keen Games teased the next major update headed to the survival-crafter on X (formerly Twitter) today. Update 5 appears to be mainly centered around Chinese Lunar New Year festivities and is full of new aptly themed decor.

In the teaser, we see a character exiting a building filled with Lunar New Year furniture decorations. Outside the building, giant blocky letters spell out a date: Jan. 28. Two other characters dance to the side of these blocks while a slew of fireworks light up the night sky in the background. It’s unclear in the initial post whether this date is when players can expect Update 5 to hit live servers, but a response from the Keen Games X (formerly Twitter) account seems to confirm that it is.

Keen Games remained relatively tight-lipped on what all is included in Update 5. Based on the trailer, though, fans can spot a few furniture items that will be making their way to the game very soon. Among these are red Chinese lanterns, snake-themed doors and a folding screen, and potted plants. The building blocks making up the Jan. 28 date also seem to be new—and they look downright beautiful against a night sky, resembling Chinese lanterns with golden rays of light peaking through their wooden containers. Because it is the Year of the Snake, most of the items have some sort of serpentine design on them to coincide with 2025’s Chinese zodiac animal.

Enshrouded first released on Jan. 24, 2024, entering early access for players on PC. The game has since seen a number of updates, both big and small, arrive in the game, adding on new features and mechanics for players to enjoy. The game’s most recent update, Souls of the Frozen Frontier, welcomed a slew of changes to the game in early November 2024, introducing an entirely new late-game biome with its own unique bosses for players to experience. Players set foot for the first time in the Albaneve Summits, a wintry tundra filled with new enemy types and cosmetic sets to find, like the Fluffy Set. The developers also introduced an adorable tameable pet system, new resources, and more.

That’s all to say, if Update 4 is anything to go off, we’re hoping Update 5 has enough content to make veterans of the game hop back into their servers.

Fans can expect to hear more about the game in the days leading up to Update 5. We recommend keeping an eye on Keen Games’ X account or on the Enshrouded website or Steam page.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy