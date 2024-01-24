How to host a dedicated server in Enshrouded

The dedicated survival game Enshrouded is an experience that can be much more enjoyable with some friends at your side, so you might be wondering whether you can host a dedicated server to play in.

Recommended Videos

A dedicated server grants you a lot more freedom and customization for playing with friends, so here’s what you need to know about hosting a dedicated server in Enshrouded.

How to create a dedicated server in Enshrouded

To create a dedicated server in Enshrouded, you have to use a third-party hosting service. This is the official means for hosting a server, and the devs specifically shared a link to GPortal you can use to do so.

The price of the server varies depending on how many slots you want for other players to join. You can have between four to 16 slots for your server and you get to choose whether you want one of the already available server configurations or if you would rather fully customize and create your own.

Steps for hosting a dedicated server in Enshrouded

To officially create a dedicated server in Enshrouded, you have to go through a series of specific steps. These steps are done using the tools for creating a dedicated server, which is included when you download the game and can be found in the Tools section of the Steam Library.

You have to enable Tools to create a server. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Steam. Remix by Kacee Fay

To get a dedicated server up and running in Enshrouded, you need to:

Download a dedicated server using the Tools section, which can be toggled on through the Games section of your Library. Right-click on the program in the Steam Library and select Properties. Select Installed Files followed by Browse, which opens your downloaded files in Internet Explorer. Steam will present you with a Launch button here, but the devs recommend you instead run the .exe when downloading the server. After launching the dedicated server once, a file named “enshrouded_server.json” will be created. This can be opened using any kind of text editor and is used to configure your dedicated server.

Playing on your own server offers you more freedom. Image via Keen Games

Once you’ve followed these steps, you can officially play with friends in Enshrouded on your very own dedicated server. If you’re having any issues with friends being unable to join your server, you might want to learn about Enshrouded’s Join Server crashing error.

As of now, only Windows is supported for dedicated servers, but Linux support is planned for the future.