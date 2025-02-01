How many players does Enshrouded have?

Enshrouded is a survival action RPG that, despite being in early access sports, has lots of great features and an engaging co-op experience. If you’re a player who prefers surviving with friends, you may wonder how big the servers are and how many friends you can play with.

Here’s everything you need to know about Enshrouded’s online experience and player count.

How many players can be in a server in Enshrouded?

Enshrouded is best played with other dedicated players. Image via Keen Games

As a survival RPG, players thrive in Enshrouded by collecting, crafting and fighting together. Up to 16 players can play on a server at the same time. You can play with strangers or a dedicated set of friends. You can create a new world or an entire private server or just join an existing one to get company.

To create a world where you can invite friends, you simply need to choose the Host option from the Play menu, which is saved locally. You can also adjust the maximum number of players the world can take and set a password if you and your friends don’t wish to be disturbed. However, if you go offline, the world will no longer be accessible to other players.

Creating a private server is another way of playing with friends with fewer constraints, as it will allow you and your friends to play anytime you want without the host having to be online.

If you don’t want to go through the trouble of creating sessions, you can join someone else’s. You can do this by selecting a populated world with other players currently playing the game or by joining a server you trust with dedicated players.

How many players across the world are playing Enshrouded

At the time of writing, there are over 18,000 players playing Enshrouded. The game had its all-time peak when it first launched a year ago with over 160,000 concurrent players. While that number currently pales in comparison, there is still a thriving community, so you won’t lack people to survive and conquer with.

Despite the game still being in early access, Enshrouded has tons of content to explore, especially with the release of the recent “Pact of the Flame” update. The update adds a slew of quality-of-life changes and important elements such as voice chat, text chat, and several gameplay improvements. It also adds new features, such as the Dune Armadillo farming animal, building tools, over 70 new props, and more.

Developer Keen Games has also revealed upcoming content coming in the future. This includes a new water biome, new weather events, improved Shroud, an auto-collect option, base raid islands, more farm animals, a weapon vanity system, a barber NPC, character customization, and more. As such, there’s tons of content to look forward to this year, and you can enjoy it all with a merry band of friends.

