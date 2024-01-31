Category:
Enshrouded

Enshrouded roadmap: All upcoming updates

What kind of content can you expect to see in the future?
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jan 31, 2024 02:52 pm
A player fighting a flower monster.
Image via Keen Games

Enshrouded launched in an early access state on Jan. 24, and the survival RPG has been keeping players busy exploring the vast world of Embervale ever since. This already massive game is planned to grow even more with a roadmap and updates scheduled for the future.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re hoping to see a major feature added or looking for an important bug fix, here’s what you need to know about the Enshrouded roadmap and future updates.

Is there an Enshrouded roadmap?

The devs behind Enshrouded are currently only working on the roadmap internally, but they did say they’re building it based on player desires and major issues. They’re also hoping to share an official roadmap for the game sometime soon, so once they do, it will be added here.

The player looking toward the Shroud and the Carpenter's Vault.
You’ll want to get your ideas for future content in while you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enshrouded has a feedback board you can use to share what kind of content you want to see in the game. Since it’s in an early access state, the team behind this game is very open to player suggestions and is designing future content with these in mind, so you can expect to possibly see a lot of the ideas appearing near the top of the board in future updates.

There is no guarantee any player-proposed features will appear in Enshrouded, but the team is certainly aware of them and may still choose to implement at least some version of the most popular suggestions. So far, it seems like some of the top additions that could be included on the roadmap based on player feedback are a dedicated weather system, player-based quest progression, farm animals, difficulty settings, and mounts.

Enshrouded update schedule

All Enshrouded updates so far are released randomly at any point since there is no publicly shared roadmap yet. This means there is no official update schedule so far, and the only major update we know about is a planned 1.0 release window for Enshrouded in about a year, which would be early on in 2025. But even this is subject to change.

A wolf howling in Enshrouded.
There’s nothing I want more in this game than mounts. Image via Keen Games

There are also no officially announced planned features for future updates, so checking out the player suggestion board is currently your best bet for gaining an idea of what could arrive in future updates.

While you wait for more information about future content, there’s still lots to do and explore. You might try working to obtain the best weapons, start exploring to find the Carpenter, or express your creativity by building a shop for the Blacksmith.

related content
Read Article How to build a shop for the Blacksmith in Enshrouded
The player standing by the Blacksmith inside a building.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to build a shop for the Blacksmith in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
A player running with a sword during a fight.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 31, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Game Creation Failed error in Enshrouded
Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to fix the Game Creation Failed error in Enshrouded
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Alchemical Base in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded character sitting by the fire.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Alchemical Base in Enshrouded
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded players learn the hard way that robbery can occur without PvP
playing holding a sword fighting an enemy in enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded players learn the hard way that robbery can occur without PvP
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to build a shop for the Blacksmith in Enshrouded
The player standing by the Blacksmith inside a building.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to build a shop for the Blacksmith in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
A player running with a sword during a fight.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 31, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Game Creation Failed error in Enshrouded
Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to fix the Game Creation Failed error in Enshrouded
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Alchemical Base in Enshrouded
An Enshrouded character sitting by the fire.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Alchemical Base in Enshrouded
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded players learn the hard way that robbery can occur without PvP
playing holding a sword fighting an enemy in enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded players learn the hard way that robbery can occur without PvP
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 30, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.