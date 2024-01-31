Enshrouded roadmap: All upcoming updates

Enshrouded launched in an early access state on Jan. 24, and the survival RPG has been keeping players busy exploring the vast world of Embervale ever since. This already massive game is planned to grow even more with a roadmap and updates scheduled for the future.

Whether you’re hoping to see a major feature added or looking for an important bug fix, here’s what you need to know about the Enshrouded roadmap and future updates.

Is there an Enshrouded roadmap?

The devs behind Enshrouded are currently only working on the roadmap internally, but they did say they’re building it based on player desires and major issues. They’re also hoping to share an official roadmap for the game sometime soon, so once they do, it will be added here.

You’ll want to get your ideas for future content in while you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enshrouded has a feedback board you can use to share what kind of content you want to see in the game. Since it’s in an early access state, the team behind this game is very open to player suggestions and is designing future content with these in mind, so you can expect to possibly see a lot of the ideas appearing near the top of the board in future updates.

There is no guarantee any player-proposed features will appear in Enshrouded, but the team is certainly aware of them and may still choose to implement at least some version of the most popular suggestions. So far, it seems like some of the top additions that could be included on the roadmap based on player feedback are a dedicated weather system, player-based quest progression, farm animals, difficulty settings, and mounts.

Enshrouded update schedule

All Enshrouded updates so far are released randomly at any point since there is no publicly shared roadmap yet. This means there is no official update schedule so far, and the only major update we know about is a planned 1.0 release window for Enshrouded in about a year, which would be early on in 2025. But even this is subject to change.

There’s nothing I want more in this game than mounts. Image via Keen Games

There are also no officially announced planned features for future updates, so checking out the player suggestion board is currently your best bet for gaining an idea of what could arrive in future updates.

While you wait for more information about future content, there’s still lots to do and explore. You might try working to obtain the best weapons, start exploring to find the Carpenter, or express your creativity by building a shop for the Blacksmith.