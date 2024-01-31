Category:
Enshrouded

Best weapons in Enshrouded, ranked

You'll be unstoppable with these.
Kacee Fay
Published: Jan 31, 2024 12:05 pm
The right weapon will help you take down just about any foe you come across in Enshrouded. But since the world is so large and there’s so much loot to find, it can be tough to know which weapons are really the best.

As you venture out further into the vast world, you’ll steadily come across more intimidating foes, which means you need strong gear to successfully go up against them. So if you want to become as powerful as possible and capable of tackling any challenge you come across, here are all of the best weapons you can use in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded best weapons, ranked

The best weapons in Enshrouded include a mix of melee and ranged weapons since you’ll be the most efficient fighter possible when you consistently use both. These weapons are ranked based on their sheer power and possibility.

Keep in mind that the power of weapons scales depending on the area you find them in. This is the case with all loot, which means you could potentially come across much weaker versions of all of the strongest weapons. Because of this, you probably won’t get any of the best weapons until you’re a decent way into the game.

10) Blackened Staff

  • Damage: 152

The Blackened Staff deals a whopping 152 damage. It’s a pretty straightforward staff, which means you will need to consistently make Staff Charges to actually harness the power of this weapon. This means the Blackened Staff requires a bit more work than some of the other best weapons in Enshrouded, but the work is certainly worth it for the amount of damage you can deal.

9) Elder’s Staff

  • Damage: 154

You can loot the Elder’s Staff from around the Kindlewastes and Nomad Highlands area. If you do find it, you’ll be capable of dishing out 154 damage with it. This weapon has the same slight drawback as the previous one since it also requires consistent patience in the form of crafting Staff Charges.

A player using a staff in battle.
Staffs are fun to use, but they do require consistent crafting of ammo. Image via Keen Games

8) Enshrouded Axe

  • Damage: 154

The Enshrouded Axe is a big mean metal-looking weapon that can deal 154 damage. If you’re focused on being a brutal damage dealer who gets up close with enemies to deal strong damage, this is a superb weapon for you.

7) Crackling Wand

  • Damage: 155

If you prefer combat with a wand where you can safely attack from a distance away, the Crackling Wand is an extremely powerful option for you. I love wand combat and find it to be extremely efficient in Enshrouded, since you can take out many opponents from super far away before they can ever get close enough to you to deal damage, so the Crackling Wand is a strong choice. This weapon also focuses on Fire damage.

The player using a wand to fight a wolf.
Wands are very useful for dealing damage from afar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

6) Extinguished Sword

  • Damage: 158

The Extinguished Sword is a powerful option if a sword is more of the kind of weapon you seek. This sword can deal 158 damage and has the added bonus of looking pretty unique. You might prefer a heavier weapon if you’re focused on being a stronger damage dealer or a lighter one if you prefer damage from afar, but this sword is a nice middle ground between the two.

5) Tainted Axe

  • Damage: 158

You can obtain the mighty Tainted Axe by tacking down a Fell Thunderbrute, which is an imposing foe you’ll first come across early on at the Elixir Well after recruiting the Blacksmith. This weapon can deal 158 damage and is a great option if you’re leaning into one of the strength-based classes.

A player about to fight a Fell Thunderbrute.
It’s a pretty mighty foe to face, but getting the Tainted Axe is worth it. Image via Keen Games

4) Ignited Hammer

  • Damage: 187

There’s a pretty big jump in damage when you get to the Ignited Hammer, which is a massive and very powerful weapon. You can deal 187 damage with this one and it also has 394 parry power which makes it a well-rounded and strong choice for an up-close damage dealer.

3) Great Mace

  • Damage: 210

The Great Mace deals an impressive 210 damage, has 581 parry power, and is one of the absolute best weapons you can equip. This certainly won’t fit every player’s playstyle since it’s an imposing and heavy weapon meant for a DPS-style player, but it fits well with all of the strength class types and is by far one of the best weapons you can get in Enshrouded.

2) Aerostriker

  • Damage: 213

Aerostriker is another phenomenal weapon for up-close combat-focused players. You can deal 213 damage with this one and it also comes with 605 parry power which makes it an all-around strong and brutal choice. It can be found as loot in the Nomad Highlands and Kindlewastes areas, which makes it a somewhat easy weapon to obtain if luck is on your side.

Man holding a staff standing on a cliff in Enshrouded
There is quite a large variety of powerful weapons in this game. Image via Keen Games

1) Sun Hammer

  • Damage: 235

The absolute best weapon in Enshrouded is the imposing Sun Hammer, a massive tanky hammer that can deal an immense 235 damage. It’s also got an incredible 867 parry power.

No other weapon comes even close in terms of the sheer damage possibilities this one presents, so if you’re looking for the overall best weapon you can use, this is certainly the one. You’ll need to level up enough to tackle challenging areas before you can actually find this strong weapon and most others though.

