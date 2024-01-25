All Enshrouded classes

Your classes in Enshrouded are unique as they’re tied to your attributes. Best of all, you can invest your skill points into more than one class to create a versatile character. There are three class attributes, each with four associated classes, making 12 classes in Enshrouded.

All classes and attributes in Enshrouded

They’re also color-coordinated. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Keen Games

Classes in Enshrouded are categorized into three core class attributes: Dexterity, Intelligence, and Strength, and each of these attributes has four associated classes.

Core class attribute Class Dexterity

(Green) Assassin Beastmaster Ranger Survivor Intelligence

(Blue) Battlemage Healer Trickster Wizard Strength

(Red) Athlete Barbarian Tank Warrior

But these aren’t the only attributes in Enshrouded. There are three more attributes, including Constitution, Endurance, and Spirit, and all six attributes influence your vitals and combat stats as follows:

Dexterity : Each node increases Ranged damage

: Each node increases Intelligence : Each node increases Magic damage

: Each node increases Strength: Each node increases Melee damage

Each node increases Constitution: Each node increases Health

Each node increases Endurance: Each node increases Stamina

Each node increases Spirit: Each node increases Mana

So, if you want to be a Trickster, you will focus on Intelligence, where you’ll get your Magic Damage from, and Spirit to increase your Mana levels. Or, if you want to play as a Tank, you would want to take Strength nodes for the increased Melee damage and Constitution for the Health bonus.

The class skill trees are also interlinked. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Keen Games

As you start earning skill points, you must put them into attributes outside of your core class ones to increase your versatility and survivability. And also your options because, down the line, you may want to multiclass.

If you’re unsure of how to get skill points, you can do so by earning experience (XP) and leveling up or beating Shroud Roots, which will give you skill points.

The best class for you will depend on how you like to play. But as there are 12 classes in Enshrouded, and because you can multiclass and select skills from other skill trees, you have quite a few options to find a playstyle that suits you and room to play around early on too. And you can even start building the best skill trees from the early game.