How skills work in Enshrouded and how to reset them

Building out a character and their skillsets in Enshrouded is about freedom through players having the flexibility to earn skills for a character class and reset them.
Choosing a skill path, or multiple paths, is a unique mechanic within Enshrouded. Whether playing solo or with a group, creating a character to align with your desired fighting style is intended to maintain interest within the sandbox action game. I found myself leaning toward melee and ranger styles during early access, and plan on exploring Wizard at launch. But I could also mash the two together.
The freedom to design your character from scratch is accomplished through a detailed skill circle with 12 main class paths that work in conjunction with a multitude of sub-paths. From XP to attributes, here’s how Skill Points work in Enshrouded.
How to earn Skill points in Enshrouded
Progressing through Enshrouded is tied to Skill Points, thanks to XP. Much of the RPG provides XP, from killing enemies and roaming animals to taking out bosses and mining. Survival aspects of Enshrouded, during early access, weren’t tied to XP unless through a Journal quest. The quickest way to design your character skills is to level up by gaining XP.
Skill Paths in Enshrouded
Showcased through a circle in Enshrouded are 12 main class skill paths. All skills are located under the skill tab in the main menu. Each skill circle breaks into a multitude of subpaths that cross over. The Warrior class, for example, has sub-paths that crossover with Tank and Barbarian. We were only shown a portion of the skill circle during early access and will update this article after launch. Based on our gameplay, 12 main paths split into multiple sub-paths that feature anything from actions to attributes.
|Classes
|Attributes
|Survivor
|Endurance and Dexterity
|Beastmaster
|Endurance, Dexterity, and range buffs
|Ranger
|Endurance, Dexterity, and range buffs
|Assassin
|Dexterity and Intelligence
|Trickster
|Intelligence and Spirit
|Wizard
|Intelligence, Spirit, and magic buffs
|Healer
|Intelligence and Spirit
|Battlemage
|Intelligence and Constitution
|Tank
|Constitution and Strength
|Warrior
|Constitution and Strength
|Barbarian
|Constitution and Strength
|Athlete
|Constitution, Strength, and Endurance
In addition to the main and sub-paths are abilities scattered throughout the skill circle. A double jump ability falls within Survivor and Athlete, while updraft for gliding is unlocked through either Assassin or Trickster. But the abilities aren’t limited to those paths, as you can unlock them all.
How to reset skills in Enshrouded
Keen Games wants players to experiment with the Skill branches in Enshrouded, dropping an easy path toward resetting points. The reset refunds Skill Points, providing a clean slate for exploration down a different path.
- Activate your main Flame Alter
- Choose the Reset Skill Points tab to redistribute
- Reset Skill Points
Take a screenshot before resetting if you’re planning on fine-tuning a path. And check out our guides on how to increase stamina or four easy steps to getting started quickly in Enshrouded.