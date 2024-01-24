How skills work in Enshrouded and how to reset them

Building out a character and their skillsets in Enshrouded is about freedom through players having the flexibility to earn skills for a character class and reset them.

Choosing a skill path, or multiple paths, is a unique mechanic within Enshrouded. Whether playing solo or with a group, creating a character to align with your desired fighting style is intended to maintain interest within the sandbox action game. I found myself leaning toward melee and ranger styles during early access, and plan on exploring Wizard at launch. But I could also mash the two together.

The freedom to design your character from scratch is accomplished through a detailed skill circle with 12 main class paths that work in conjunction with a multitude of sub-paths. From XP to attributes, here’s how Skill Points work in Enshrouded.

How to earn Skill points in Enshrouded

Step into danger to raise your XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Progressing through Enshrouded is tied to Skill Points, thanks to XP. Much of the RPG provides XP, from killing enemies and roaming animals to taking out bosses and mining. Survival aspects of Enshrouded, during early access, weren’t tied to XP unless through a Journal quest. The quickest way to design your character skills is to level up by gaining XP.

Skill Paths in Enshrouded

Showcased through a circle in Enshrouded are 12 main class skill paths. All skills are located under the skill tab in the main menu. Each skill circle breaks into a multitude of subpaths that cross over. The Warrior class, for example, has sub-paths that crossover with Tank and Barbarian. We were only shown a portion of the skill circle during early access and will update this article after launch. Based on our gameplay, 12 main paths split into multiple sub-paths that feature anything from actions to attributes.

Choose your skill path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Classes Attributes Survivor Endurance and Dexterity Beastmaster Endurance, Dexterity, and range buffs Ranger Endurance, Dexterity, and range buffs Assassin Dexterity and Intelligence Trickster Intelligence and Spirit Wizard Intelligence, Spirit, and magic buffs Healer Intelligence and Spirit Battlemage Intelligence and Constitution Tank Constitution and Strength Warrior Constitution and Strength Barbarian Constitution and Strength Athlete Constitution, Strength, and Endurance

In addition to the main and sub-paths are abilities scattered throughout the skill circle. A double jump ability falls within Survivor and Athlete, while updraft for gliding is unlocked through either Assassin or Trickster. But the abilities aren’t limited to those paths, as you can unlock them all.

How to reset skills in Enshrouded

Reset skills through your Flame Alter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keen Games wants players to experiment with the Skill branches in Enshrouded, dropping an easy path toward resetting points. The reset refunds Skill Points, providing a clean slate for exploration down a different path.

Activate your main Flame Alter

Choose the Reset Skill Points tab to redistribute

Reset Skill Points

Take a screenshot before resetting if you're planning on fine-tuning a path.