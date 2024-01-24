Category:
Enshrouded

Enshrouded: Best Class abilities per color

Enhance your character with class abilities.
Danny Forster
Published: Jan 24, 2024 10:15 am
Upgrading your character in Enhrouded is accomplished through leveled-up classes and abilities that we’ve broken down so you don’t have to waste Skill Points

Keen Games designed Enshrouded to give players freedom while following the natural course of storyline progression. The Skill Point system and classes use that system to upgrade your character with attributes, skills, and abilities. There are three main classes in Enshrouded, 12 class paths, and sub-paths that crossover between the classes. Abilities are found through the large circles on the paths that have icons. Unlocking an ability requires unlocking the path leading up to it. From a Double Jump ability to Martyr healing, here are the best class abilities in Enshrouded

Class breakdown in Enshrouded

Each class has unique abilities and attributes, while classes are broken up into three colors: Green, Blue, and Red. 

  • Green class: Survivor, Bestmaster, Ranger, and Assassin
  • Blue class: Trickster, Wizard, Healer, and Battlemage
  • Red class: Tank, Warrior, Barbarian, and Athlete

Some sub-paths can branch into another class when unlocking paths with Skill Points. Using these sub-paths is the best way to unlock the best abilities in Enshrouded without changing how your character is designed. 

Best abilities for each class in Enshrouded

An ability like Eagle Eye can’t get unlocked unless you are on the Ranger or Beastmaster path because it is meant for a character using range attacks. Some abilities can get used with any class, like Double Jump, but are hard to unlock unless following the Athlete or Survivor path. And there are abilities meant for multiplayer, while others are designed for solo play.

Based on gameplay from early access, here are my seven top picks for the best abilities in Enshoruded

NameAbilityClass paths
Double JumpJump a second time while in airSurvivor/Athlete
Eagle EyeIncreases zoom for range attacksRanger/Beastmaster
Begone!Magic punch that pushes and stunsTrickster/Wizard
Swift BladesQuicker attacks with one-hand weaponsWarrior
Heavy SpecializationFaster attacks with a two-handed weaponBarbarian
Multi-shotChance to spawn extra arrows in flightRanger
Bee StingDraw Bow and fire while GlidingRanger

Ranger has the best abilities overall (based on my gameplay), with Warrior coming in second. Wizard is a solid class when playing with a group, as is Tank, and blending Trickster and Assassin is decent for solo play. And there should be enough Skill Points for you to pick and choose multiple paths that form a well-rounded character.

Don’t worry about experimenting with class paths and abilities because Skill Points can get reset. But remember to take a screenshot before the reset so you know where you have been and can get what you want out of Enshrouded

How skills work in Enshrouded and how to reset them
Man with weapon standing in front of structure
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How skills work in Enshrouded and how to reset them
Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
How to get Runes in Enshrouded
Man standing beside Enshrouded survivors
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Runes in Enshrouded
Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Enshrouded: How to find Blacksmith in Sleeping Survivor quest
Man standing on ledge overlooking Springlands
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to find Blacksmith in Sleeping Survivor quest
Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
How to build a Glider in Enshrouded
Man standing on ledge overlooking Springlands
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to build a Glider in Enshrouded
Danny Forster Jan 24, 2024
Enshrouded early map: All Flame Shrines, Shroud Roots, and key locations
An Enshrouded screenshot showing the player character on top of a tall structure, looking down on the world.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded early map: All Flame Shrines, Shroud Roots, and key locations
Bhernardo Viana Jan 24, 2024
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.