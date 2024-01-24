Enshrouded: Best Class abilities per color

Upgrading your character in Enhrouded is accomplished through leveled-up classes and abilities that we’ve broken down so you don’t have to waste Skill Points.

Keen Games designed Enshrouded to give players freedom while following the natural course of storyline progression. The Skill Point system and classes use that system to upgrade your character with attributes, skills, and abilities. There are three main classes in Enshrouded, 12 class paths, and sub-paths that crossover between the classes. Abilities are found through the large circles on the paths that have icons. Unlocking an ability requires unlocking the path leading up to it. From a Double Jump ability to Martyr healing, here are the best class abilities in Enshrouded.

Class breakdown in Enshrouded

Choose your skill path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each class has unique abilities and attributes, while classes are broken up into three colors: Green, Blue, and Red.

Green class : Survivor, Bestmaster, Ranger, and Assassin

: Survivor, Bestmaster, Ranger, and Assassin Blue class : Trickster, Wizard, Healer, and Battlemage

: Trickster, Wizard, Healer, and Battlemage Red class: Tank, Warrior, Barbarian, and Athlete

Some sub-paths can branch into another class when unlocking paths with Skill Points. Using these sub-paths is the best way to unlock the best abilities in Enshrouded without changing how your character is designed.

Best abilities for each class in Enshrouded

Endurance is easy to increase with skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An ability like Eagle Eye can’t get unlocked unless you are on the Ranger or Beastmaster path because it is meant for a character using range attacks. Some abilities can get used with any class, like Double Jump, but are hard to unlock unless following the Athlete or Survivor path. And there are abilities meant for multiplayer, while others are designed for solo play.

Based on gameplay from early access, here are my seven top picks for the best abilities in Enshoruded.

Name Ability Class paths Double Jump Jump a second time while in air Survivor/Athlete Eagle Eye Increases zoom for range attacks Ranger/Beastmaster Begone! Magic punch that pushes and stuns Trickster/Wizard Swift Blades Quicker attacks with one-hand weapons Warrior Heavy Specialization Faster attacks with a two-handed weapon Barbarian Multi-shot Chance to spawn extra arrows in flight Ranger Bee Sting Draw Bow and fire while Gliding Ranger

Ranger has the best abilities overall (based on my gameplay), with Warrior coming in second. Wizard is a solid class when playing with a group, as is Tank, and blending Trickster and Assassin is decent for solo play. And there should be enough Skill Points for you to pick and choose multiple paths that form a well-rounded character.

Don’t worry about experimenting with class paths and abilities because Skill Points can get reset. But remember to take a screenshot before the reset so you know where you have been and can get what you want out of Enshrouded.