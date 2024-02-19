All food recipes in Enshrouded

The food your character eats in Enshrouded can improve their build by selecting the right recipes and meals with the right stat based on your gameplay style. For that, you must know what recipes offer what buff, and what you need to make them.

Recommended Videos

A great part of the survival genre is keeping your character from starving and for that, you’ll need to learn how to cook. In Enshrouded, you don’t have to worry about hunger, but eating food can restore Constitution and give temporary buffs and you’ll unlock recipes as you discover ingredients. In the early game, you’ll first have access to the campfire or the fireplace and a selection of recipes you can cook in them. As you progress through the game, you’ll need to have the Farmer NPC unlocked to cook some recipes. The ones marked with an asterisk in our lists below require the Farmer.

The best foods for your character will depend on your build, but some will help you regardless of your build because of the Health and Stamina regeneration buffs, especially in the early phase of the game. You can discover what foods work best for you by experimenting with different recipes.

Campfire and fireplace recipes in Enshrouded

Recipe Ingredients Stat Buff Duration Boiled Eggs* – One Egg

– One Water +Three Stamina Recharge

+Three Health Regeneration

+Two Mana Recharge 40 minutes Chamomile Tea* – One Chamomile

– One Water +Five Health Regeneration

+Two Endurance 35 minutes Grilled Azure Mushroom One Azure Mushroom +Three Intelligence 25 minutes Grilled Bird Meat One Raw Bird Meat +Three Constitution 30 minutes Grilled Game One Raw Game +Three Constitution 10 minutes Grilled Lean Meat One Raw Lean Meat +One Constitution 20 minutes Grilled Red Mushroom One Red Mushroom +Two Intelligence 20 minutes Grilled Sand Digger One Raw Sand Digger Meat +Four Constitution 12 minutes 30 seconds Grilled Wolf Meat One Raw Wolf Meat +Two Constitution 20 minutes Grilled Yucca Fruit* One Yucca Fruit +20 Stamina Recharge Seven minutes Popcorn* -One Honey

-Five Corn +Seven Stamina Recharge 5 minutes Roasted Corn One Corn +Two Strength 20 minutes Vegetable Puree* – Five Forest Beet

– Five Water

– One Salt +Three Dexterity 35 minutes

Oven recipes in Enshrouded

Recipe Ingredients Stat Buff Duration Flatbread – One Salt

– One Water

– One Flour +Four Strength 40 minutes Meat Wrap* – One Water

– One Red Mushroom

– One Raw Sand Digger Meat

– One Flour +Five Constitution

+One Intelligence 45 minutes Mushroom Omelet* – Three Red Mushroom

– Three Egg +Four Intelligence 40 minutes Open Sandwich* – One Saffron

– One Grilled Wolf Meat

– One Flatbread +Four Strength

+Two Constitution 45 minutes Stir-Fried Vegetables* – Three Corn

– Three Forest Beet

– Three Tomato

– Three Bell pepper

– Three Spice +Five Dexterity 40 minutes

Almanac recipes in Enshrouded

All Almanac recipes need to be made with the Farmer, but you’ll also require a fireplace for most of them, so we marked the recipes that need a fireplace with an asterisk. To unlock these recipes, you must complete the Almanac of Plants and Seedlings quest first.

Recipe Ingredients Stat Buff Duration Chicken Soup* – Three Forest Beet

– Five Water

– One Salt

– Three Raw Bird Meat

– Three Bell Pepper +Four Constitution

+One Dexterity 40 minutes Sugar – Two Sugar Cane +20 Stamina Recharge Five minutes Vegetable Soup* – Three Forest Beet

– Five Water

– One Salt

– Three Bell Pepper

– Three Tomato +Four Dexterity 40 minutes Spiced Tea* – One Saffron

– One Water +Five Endurance 45 minutes Rooibos Tea* – One Rooibos

– One Water +Three Endurance

+Seven Stamina Recharge 30 minutes Glow Soup* – Two Spice

– Three Water

– Nine Azure Russula +Five Intelligence

+60 Shroud Protection 45 minutes

Farmer-exclusive recipe in Enshrouded

There’s a recipe you can only cook when speaking with the Farmer, not needing other equipment such as the fireplace or the oven, and that’s the Fruit Bowl. It’s a great recipe we recommend carrying because of the Health Regeneration buff.