Category:
Enshrouded

All food recipes in Enshrouded

Always carry food with you.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 02:49 pm
Enshrouded player sitting in front of a fireplace.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The food your character eats in Enshrouded can improve their build by selecting the right recipes and meals with the right stat based on your gameplay style. For that, you must know what recipes offer what buff, and what you need to make them.

Recommended Videos

A great part of the survival genre is keeping your character from starving and for that, you’ll need to learn how to cook. In Enshrouded, you don’t have to worry about hunger, but eating food can restore Constitution and give temporary buffs and you’ll unlock recipes as you discover ingredients. In the early game, you’ll first have access to the campfire or the fireplace and a selection of recipes you can cook in them. As you progress through the game, you’ll need to have the Farmer NPC unlocked to cook some recipes. The ones marked with an asterisk in our lists below require the Farmer.

The best foods for your character will depend on your build, but some will help you regardless of your build because of the Health and Stamina regeneration buffs, especially in the early phase of the game. You can discover what foods work best for you by experimenting with different recipes.

Campfire and fireplace recipes in Enshrouded

RecipeIngredientsStat BuffDuration
Boiled Eggs*– One Egg
– One Water		+Three Stamina Recharge
+Three Health Regeneration
+Two Mana Recharge		40 minutes
Chamomile Tea*– One Chamomile
– One Water		+Five Health Regeneration
+Two Endurance		35 minutes
Grilled Azure MushroomOne Azure Mushroom+Three Intelligence25 minutes
Grilled Bird MeatOne Raw Bird Meat+Three Constitution30 minutes
Grilled GameOne Raw Game+Three Constitution10 minutes
Grilled Lean MeatOne Raw Lean Meat+One Constitution20 minutes
Grilled Red MushroomOne Red Mushroom+Two Intelligence20 minutes
Grilled Sand DiggerOne Raw Sand Digger Meat+Four Constitution12 minutes 30 seconds
Grilled Wolf MeatOne Raw Wolf Meat+Two Constitution20 minutes
Grilled Yucca Fruit*One Yucca Fruit+20 Stamina RechargeSeven minutes
Popcorn*-One Honey
-Five Corn		+Seven Stamina Recharge5 minutes
Roasted CornOne Corn+Two Strength20 minutes
Vegetable Puree*– Five Forest Beet
– Five Water
– One Salt		+Three Dexterity35 minutes

Oven recipes in Enshrouded

RecipeIngredientsStat BuffDuration
Flatbread– One Salt
– One Water
– One Flour		+Four Strength40 minutes
Meat Wrap*– One Water
– One Red Mushroom
– One Raw Sand Digger Meat
– One Flour		+Five Constitution
+One Intelligence		45 minutes
Mushroom Omelet*– Three Red Mushroom
– Three Egg		+Four Intelligence40 minutes
Open Sandwich*– One Saffron
– One Grilled Wolf Meat
– One Flatbread		+Four Strength
+Two Constitution		45 minutes
Stir-Fried Vegetables*– Three Corn
– Three Forest Beet
– Three Tomato
– Three Bell pepper
– Three Spice		+Five Dexterity40 minutes

Almanac recipes in Enshrouded

All Almanac recipes need to be made with the Farmer, but you’ll also require a fireplace for most of them, so we marked the recipes that need a fireplace with an asterisk. To unlock these recipes, you must complete the Almanac of Plants and Seedlings quest first.

RecipeIngredientsStat BuffDuration
Chicken Soup*– Three Forest Beet
– Five Water
– One Salt
– Three Raw Bird Meat
– Three Bell Pepper		+Four Constitution
+One Dexterity		40 minutes
Sugar– Two Sugar Cane+20 Stamina RechargeFive minutes
Vegetable Soup*– Three Forest Beet
– Five Water
– One Salt
– Three Bell Pepper
– Three Tomato		+Four Dexterity40 minutes
Spiced Tea*– One Saffron
– One Water		+Five Endurance45 minutes
Rooibos Tea*– One Rooibos
– One Water		+Three Endurance
+Seven Stamina Recharge		30 minutes
Glow Soup*– Two Spice
– Three Water
– Nine Azure Russula		+Five Intelligence
+60 Shroud Protection		45 minutes

Farmer-exclusive recipe in Enshrouded

There’s a recipe you can only cook when speaking with the Farmer, not needing other equipment such as the fireplace or the oven, and that’s the Fruit Bowl. It’s a great recipe we recommend carrying because of the Health Regeneration buff.

RecipeIngredientsStat BuffDuration
Fruit Bowl– One Honey
– One Strawberry
– Two Purple Berries
– OneYucca Fruit		+Six Health Regeneration
+Three Stamina Recharge		45 minutes
related content
Read Article Enshrouded class tier guide (February 2024)
Three different classes in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded class tier guide (February 2024)
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All rings in Enshrouded and how to unlock
Four rings around the player in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All rings in Enshrouded and how to unlock
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 19, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Morning Grind quest in Enshrouded
A player in Enshrouded's world.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to complete the Morning Grind quest in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Weaver’s Cottage in Enshrouded
A massive building in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find the Weaver’s Cottage in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Best shields in Enshrouded, ranked
The best shields in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best shields in Enshrouded, ranked
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Enshrouded class tier guide (February 2024)
Three different classes in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded class tier guide (February 2024)
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All rings in Enshrouded and how to unlock
Four rings around the player in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
All rings in Enshrouded and how to unlock
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 19, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Morning Grind quest in Enshrouded
A player in Enshrouded's world.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to complete the Morning Grind quest in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Weaver’s Cottage in Enshrouded
A massive building in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find the Weaver’s Cottage in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Best shields in Enshrouded, ranked
The best shields in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Best shields in Enshrouded, ranked
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 15, 2024

Author

Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.