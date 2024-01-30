Where to find the Farmer’s Fireplace in Enshrouded

Enshrouded’s mystical world offers a heap of confusingly interlinked quests, so if you are stuck trying to build a fireplace for the Farmer and have her cook popcorn for you, know you’re not alone. Don’t worry, as this guide will help sort out the hiccup you’re facing.

How to find the Farmer’s Fireplace in Enshrouded

You can’t just build a fireplace for the Farmer to complete her quest requirement. Instead, you’re going to complete a primary Enshrouded location quest called Fireplace for the Framer. The objective for this quest—Huckster Square—can be unlocked as you complete a long survivor quest named Reach the Capital, Pikemead’s Reach.

Pikemead’s Reach is the settlement you need to visit. Screenshot via MapGenie

To trigger the Fireplace for the Farmer quest in Enshrouded, you’ve to build a forge for the Blacksmith, a hard-working NPC you can invite to your base early on. If you’re not sure how to do that, many players recommend following the NPC quests one after the other, which should eventually unlock the quest in question.

Find the Farmer’s Fireplace or Kettle recipe here. Screenshot via MapGenie

Upon activating the quest, you can read the details from the Journal in question before venturing out to complete it. The Farmer asks you to get her Kettle from someone called Raul, who resides in Pikemead’s Reach, which a city in the northern region of the map. Here’s a summary of the things you should do to complete the quest:

Visit the Flame Sanctum in Pikemead’s Reach. Find a lore book named Veiled in Holy Light right on Raul’s remains. Find the recipe for the Kettle the Farmer wants right beside the lore book.

Her kettle will unlock multiple food recipes. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you collect the Kettle, head back to your base where you’ve sheltered the Farmer. Open the Build menu and tap on the Kettle recipe to build the Farmer the fireplace she wants. This should complete the quest.

Is the Farmer’s Fireplace bugged in Enshrouded?

Not really, but it definitely is connected to multiple survivor quests, making it hard for players to decipher. According to some unlucky Enshrouded players, you might have to complete the survivor quests for the Carpenter and Blacksmith before you can trigger the Fireplace for the Farmer quest. And, as I mentioned before, building a common fireplace won’t do the trick; you have to bring the Kettle she wants from the Flame Sanctum.

If you haven’t done it already, make sure you craft the Blacksmith a Forge, which according to players, is a trigger for the Fireplace for the Farmer quest in Enshrouded.