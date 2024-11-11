How to get Stinging Nettle in Enshrouded

If you want to adopt a cat in Enshrouded, you’re going to need Stinging Nettle—and lots of it. Sounds simple enough, right? Wrong. This elusive plant is tough to find in the survival-crafting game, but if you know where to look, it’s easy to farm.

Recommended Videos

Stinging Nettle is very important if you want a feline friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best location to farm Stinging Nettle

Stinging Nettle appears as a spikey shrub, and it can be found in the Revelwood and DIadwyn forests. These areas are further north of the starting area and are full of high-level enemies. So if you’re just starting your journey, you’ll want to first level your character up and craft better armor before braving the forested areas where the plant can be found.

The best place I found for farming Stinging Nettle in Enshrouded was just southeast of the Revelwood Ancient Spire location, as shown on the map below. Use your Glider from this location and head southeast towards the Elixir Well. It didn’t take me long before I found plenty of this plant spawning on a cliffside overlooking an area full of the Shroud. Just be careful; there are tons of boars in this area, and they can do a lot of damage if you don’t have proper armor or weapons.

This location is just a hop, skip, and a jump from the Revelwood Ancient Spire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I recommend adjusting your foliage settings to make your hunt easier. Other, smaller decorative shrubs can appear as nettle, making it more difficult to find the plant you’re actually looking for. Turning the Small Foliage option off can prevent this from happening by clearing up your screen. To do so, follow these steps:

Open your Settings menu Head to the Display tab Scroll down to find “Small Foliage” Switch this setting to “Off”

What recipes Stinging Nettle is used for

Stinging Nettle can be eaten to increase your Spirit, or it can be used to create recipes for taming cats. These items can be created by two of Enshrouded‘s many survivors. Speak to Emily Fray, the Farmer, or her assistant, Fenrig Mills, and you’ll see two items that require the plant: Cat Food and Cat Food Bait.

Item Ingredients

Cat Food 1 Raw Wolf Meat

4 Stinging Nettle

Cat Food Bait 2 Raw Lean Meat

1 Raw Wolf Meat

1 Raw Game

1 Stinging Nettle

If you haven’t yet unlocked Emily, head to the Ancient Vault – Farmer, which is north of the Springlands Ancient Spire, and enter the location to find her resting in a giant vase, much like how you found the Blacksmith. Once you’ve added her to your base using the Summoning Staff, speak to her to unlock the quest that will lead you to Fenrig, her assistant. You only need one or the other to craft Cat Food Bait, but if you have more than one base, you’ll want to unlock both. Only one NPC can be assigned to a base at a time, but having both a craftsperson and their assistant allows you to stock two of your bases with farmers.

When you’ve summoned either Fenrig or Emily to your base and have collected your ingredients, you’ll be able to craft Cat Food Bait and adopt your very own feline friend.

This information is up to date as of Enshrouded’s Souls of the Frozen Frontier update.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy