Enshrouded was officially released on Jan. 24, 2024 on Steam as an early access title, meaning a lot of development is still ahead of us.

I started my gaming journey as an avid PC player, but I started preferring consoles more over the years. When Enshrouded launched, I instantly wondered whether the game was available on Xbox, and about its crossplay and cross-platform support. Considering Enshrouded planned coming to consoles, it would only be a matter of time, right?

Is Enshrouded on Xbox Series X and Series S?

No, Enshrouded isn’t on Xbox consoles at the time of writing. The game’s currently on Early Access. Keen Games previously informed the fans on X (formerly Twitter) saying the Enshrouded would first be available on PC during its Early Access and then released on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 only when its full version launches.

Will Enshrouded come to Xbox?

Enshrouded is expected to release on Xbox Series X and S after its Early Access stage. Keen Games has talked about its plans to launch Enshrouded on consoles before, but the developer hasn’t released any details regarding when that would be.

When will Enshrouded release on Xbox?

Enshrouded doesn’t have a confirmed launch date for its Xbox release. On Enshrouded’s Steam page, there’s a developer note disclosing Keen Games’ aim to finish the game’s Early Access stage within a year. Based on this, I’d expect Enshrouded’s Xbox version to become available at the end of 2024 or the start of 2025. These expected dates highly depend on Enshrouded’s development schedule, and there can be major shifts depending on the game’s content schedule and popularity.